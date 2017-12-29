The winner of ‘Pulse The Venture’ plans to revolutionize the medical world

If there is something like the best time to be an entrepreneur in India, it’s definitely now. Following the Silicon Valley suit, India has evolved as one of the most prominent start up hubs in the world. With the Modi government in the center coming up with unique plans like Make in India and Start up India, budding entrepreneurs can finally concentrate on setting up their business.

Network18 in collaboration with DS Group celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country with Pulse the Venture, a unique TV reality show. Unlike many other reality shows, at Pulse the Venture, the winner stood a chance to win seed funding of Rs 1 crore for her/his start up.

“The last two years have been the start of a cleansing process, and there is a certain degree of introspection. People are moving away from thinking about valuation to thinking about the business model,” said Shereen Bhan is Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18.

At the inaugural season of this show, the participants needed to prove how different and disruptive their business ideas are. The platform not only provided them with seed funding but brought them in eyes of established entrepreneurs for guidance and venture capitalists for further funding.

After 2 months and 24 ideas, the winner of the first season of Pulse The Venture is Dr. Pankaj Parashar.

He has created SCINTIGLO. Moved by the misery of underprivileged people, Dr. Parashar, an MBBS graduate came up with an idea to relieve them of pain. Currently pursuing Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering, Dr. Parashar conceptualized SCINTIGLO, the smart point of care diagnostic device for quantitative urine protein estimation. He got a generous financial support from Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and a prototype was developed, which got through the clinical validation at AIIMS. With this, Dr. Parashar aims at revolutionizing the medical world for the poor people.

The concept of SCINTIGLO is unique. Presence of protein in urine is deemed as a sign of ill health. While there are numerous expensive tests to ascertain the same, this device is cost-effective and the result is immediate. This device is simple to use and will aid the pathology professionals in terms of speedy results and economy in cost.

Dr. Parashar received a seed funding of Rs 1 crore to scale up his start up. The call for entries had begun from January to April 2017. 24 of India’s brightest ideators seen on the show were shortlisted after a rigorous selection process spanning months.

