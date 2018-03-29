Panasonic’s Arbo Goes from Smart to Smarter

Panasonic is pushing all the right buttons with Arbo, its Artificial Intelligence-based virtual assistant. Launched just under a year ago on its Panasonic Eluga Ray X and the Eluga Ray Ultra phones, Arbo has now gone from AI-powered virtual assistant to AI-powered Hub. Arbo Hub provides users of Panasonic smartphones access to multiple apps and services on a single platform. You don’t have to download multiple apps and clutter up your phone. Arbo Hub will make available all the services you need in one single place.

What you get on Arbo Hub

When Panasonic launched Arbo last year, they were serious that the virtual assistant would be a true assistant in every sense of the word, and they have taken forward their commitment to Arbo Hub. So what you get is pretty much everything you need. Real-time weather updates for your location? Check. AccuWeather data is available when you need it. The latest news based on your preference? Check. The Arbo Hub provides the latest news from NewsPoint as well as news recommendations based on your tastes and preferences.

Cricket updates, live scores, history of previous matches? Whatever you need is sourced and provided to you by Arbo Hub. Is horoscope your thing? Arbo Hub has got you covered there as well. Get the latest for your star sign on a daily, weekly, monthly basis.

But it gets more interesting than just catching up on news and checking horoscopes. If you are trying to book a cab and wonder if it is cheaper on Ola or Uber, Arbo Hub has real-time updates on prices from both the providers for your location. Check train status and get live updates on bookings for any train. Arbo Hub has you covered in e-payments as well. Use it to pay your bills via MobiKwik. You can even get a snapshot of your bank accounts and credit card outstanding, so long as your bank is supported on Arbo Hub.

If gaming is your thing, then the Arbo Hub can turn into an entertainment centre. Play HTML5-based games powered by Gamezop via the Hub.

What’s coming up on Arbo Hub?

But wait there's more! The very essence of a good AI-based virtual assistant is that it never stops evolving, and so is the case with the Arbo Hub. Coming up in the next iteration of the platform is live TV, music, food ordering, deals and offers plus price comparison across e-commerce platforms to name just some of the exciting developments going on behind the scenes.

At this stage, if you worried about the real estate a platform like Arbo Hub will consume on your phone don’t be. Arbo Hub adapts to your specific needs and interests. So only the information, data, content, games, shows relevant to you will be available. Your phone will have more than enough juice to perform other tasks. In fact, thanks to the Arbo Hub you can get rid of many of your existing apps as that information will be available to you on a single platform. So what are you waiting for? Go out and grab your Arbo-powered phone today. We can pretty much assure you, that you have never used a phone quite like one powered by the Arbo Hub!

This is a partnered post.