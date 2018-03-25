OPPO takes their display game a notch higher with the OPPO F7!

March 26th is the day every selfie fanatic has been waiting for a long time because this day marks the launch of OPPO’s latest selfie expert the OPPO F7 in the Indian market. OPPO F7 will sport a massive 25-megapixel selfie camera with sensor high dynamic range and the groundbreaking AI technology which was first introduced in the OPPO F5 to deliver flawless selfies.

But wait there’s more!

Besides taking brilliant selfies as usual OPPO has done something different with the OPPO F7. And it’s pretty evident when you look at the display which has a NOTCH. Yep, OPPO has embraced the notch trend with the OPPO F7 and things just got serious. Just take a look at this beauty!

While the display looks stunning, it also lights the spec sheet on fire. OPPO F7 has a full HD 6.23-inch display with a density 405 PPI that enables it to render extremely high-quality videos and images. Also, you can forget about the 18:9 aspect ratio because OPPO F7 has a 19:9 aspect ratio!

Now some of you might be thinking that while the display is amazing, it might be a little too big for one hand usage. And that’s when the OPPO F7 pulls its trump card in the form of 88% body-to-screen ratio which gives you more display in less body.

