OPPO F7 features the world’s most powerful selfie camera

They are the sponsors of the Indian men’s cricket team. Their celebrity endorsers have included Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Malhotra from Bollywood and Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya among cricketers. Clearly, this is not a brand that does things in half measures. So for their first product launch of 2018, OPPO has pulled out all stops as well. The OPPO F7 is simply a stunning phone which looks good, is loaded to the gills and is priced very competitively. But those are not even the highlights of the phone. The highlight is its selfie camera. The F7 carries an incredible 25MP front loader which is the most powerful selfie camera on any phone, any price anywhere. If that is not enough OPPO has also updated its camera algorithms and given them a touch of Artificial Intelligence, so the photos you get from the sharpshooter up front are genuinely like nothing you can get from anywhere else.

The F7 comes in three striking colours - Solar Red, Moonlight Silver and Diamond Black. All phones have an acrylic back panel. The rest of the body is made up of plastic, which too, has a high gloss finish. The phone feels very light and is easy to hold. Buttons are where they should be to enable one-handed operation.

OPPO has paid special attention to the selfie camera and it shows. This is the most powerful front sensor on any smartphone. The 25MP f/2.0 sensor includes real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR). Moreover, it comes with AI Beauty 2.0 technology that recognizes 296 facial features and can beautify each of them separately. It also provides differentiated beautification touches for boys and girls in a group selfie. The algorithms sense the preferences of the user, based on their edits, and automatically create similar adjustments on subsequent photos.

Another interesting feature on the F7 is the use of AI image recognition to automatically group photos by faces, places and scenes. It creates albums based on these for easy reference. Not only in selfies and album management, the F7’s Board feature uses AI for a split-screen display, where users can place their favourite apps. It intelligently sorts out key meetings and schedules, travel or movie tickets, and e-commerce order status by recognizing e-mails and text messages.

Conclusion

The OPPO F7 continues the F series well-earned reputation of being selfie leaders. However, the phone is also feature packed in every other aspect and with the intelligent use of AI, the F7 promises to be what smartphones were always meant to be – smart.

This is a partnered post.