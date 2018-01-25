Get acquainted with the type of engine oil you use in your vehicle

Who doesn’t love to zoom away in a smooth working car? For this to happen, choosing the right engine oil proves vital. Your oil not only acts as a lubricant but also helps the engine to run at an optimal speed, keeping it younger for a longer time.

But before you take your vehicle for an oil change, understanding the grade of oil makes a huge difference. There are oils with varying viscosity numbers available in the market. For example, we have oils which are numbered 10W40 while others are numbered 5W40. Here, ‘W’ indicates winter and the rate at which this oil will flow in the engine. This means that if you’re a person residing and driving in the North, you choose the lower viscosity index number and vice versa. If you’re from the south, you must choose a higher viscosity index. Choosing the right oil for your engine will ensure that it stays younger for a longer period of time so that you are always on the move.

This is a Partnered Post.