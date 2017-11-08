Check out the street collab that's got the internet talking about it

Whether it’s painting on the walls of the streets, pavements, gravel roads, rooftops or the façade of buildings - street art has slowly risen as one of the brave forms of self-expression in India. While the earliest form of street art in India can be traced back to rangolis, the art we see today is a beautiful hybrid of cultural relevance. Utilising public spaces as canvases for their thoughts, street artists have been showcasing some brilliant artistry through vibrant colours, bold motifs and cultural symbolism for centuries.

The street artists from four corners of the country have brought to the audiences the true essence of street and art. One of the artists in the video is Shilo Shiv Suleman, known for her remarkable work in illustration and installation art. She began her work as an illustrator when she was a teenager and published her first illustrated children’s book when she was 16. Since then she has illustrated for some of the world’s biggest festivals and conferences. Her art is a blend of culture, technology and magical realism. Drawing inspiration from the unseen parts of Indian cities, her work includes a blend of poster art, street-side signage and traditional fine art.

Then there are some of India’s newest and most intriguing street artists, whose works have transformed our streets into brilliant exhibits.

Baadal Nanjundaswamy uses 3D art to talk about issues in the city, using his work as a form of peaceful rebellion. He has been widely recognised for his satirical work that has influenced the civic authorities to take action. His latest work that has become popular around the country is the painting of a life-sized crocodile in the middle of a road in Bangalore where the authorities wouldn’t fix the pothole despite multiple requests from citizens.

A New Delhi based painter and street artist, Anpu Varkey is known for the colossal mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Delhi Police Station in 2014. While her first encounter with street art happened in Germany, since 2011 she’s been working out of Delhi and has been actively involved in street art events and festivals organized in the city. In 2014, she published her first graphic novel, “Jaba” which is a detailed portrayal of the life of her cat. Her work is honest, courageous and beautiful.

