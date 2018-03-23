Brace yourself as we take the Huawei Honor 9Lite out for a Selfie Challenge!

We all love the idea of dual cameras, but check out the Honor 9Lite by Huawei which is packed with four cameras, giving you a gazillion reasons to get out there and shoot. Be it the outdoors or a cute selfie, there’s no reason enough not to frame your shot.

We put this amazing device to the test by inviting our friends from Instagram, Apurva and Saurabh to take on a selfie challenge. The winner got the chance to take home a Huawei Honor 9Lite, and that’s when things got really fun and quirky. From a wide selfie, making the maximum number of weird faces, to taking a selfie upside down, the duo got real funky while doing their tasks. To not miss out on all the energy and action, and to know who took home the Honor 9Lite, watch the video.

This is a Partnered Post.