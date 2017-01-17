Zaira Wasim-Mehbooba Mufti row: Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar tweet in support of 'Dangal' actor

Zaira Wasim has been trolled extensively after she met with Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday. She has since then issued apologies and an open letter, after finally deleting all her posts from social media.

One of her statement's is creating quite controversy on Twitter, and that is when she said she did not wish to be seen as a role model for Kashmiri Youth, stating, "I'm not proud of what I'm doing and I want everyone, especially the youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history." She had been refering to the unrest faced by the state in the last 6 months.

Among others on Twitter, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Javed Akhtar and Anupam Kher have tweeted about Wasim's comments:

A 16 year old shouldn't be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!! https://t.co/MFz3ZKykV1 — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 16, 2017

#ZairaWasim we are proud of you dear don't worry and stand strong 💪🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/6bHQZHXou9 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) January 16, 2017

#ZairaWasim u dont need 2 apologise 2 faceless losers. They r narrow minded cowards. U ARE a role model for ALL young girls & u shud b proud — Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) January 16, 2017

Dichotomy of ultra liberals...evident when Meryl Streep spoke but silent when #ZairaWasim gets trolled,is our zaira's voice not loud enough? — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 17, 2017

Those who shout AZADI from the roof tops don't give an iota of AZADI to others .Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologies for her success Shame !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 16, 2017

Dear @zairawasim! Ur apology letter is sad but full of courage. It exposes d cowardice of people who made u write it.But u r my #RoleModel. pic.twitter.com/fCF2zlzvzC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 16, 2017

Islamists don't respect girls. An empowered woman is an Islamists worst nightmare. I hope Zaira fights back. https://t.co/2kZwjRZJAT — Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) January 17, 2017

She is Sixteen, Going on Seventeen.. & this is the Sound of Bullying. So very CRUEL what @zairawasim has been put through. LEAVE HER ALONE — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 16, 2017

why is Bollywood not standing up against those who are abusing Zaira Wasim ? why isnt her Screen dad @aamir_khan defending her ? — yatin sangoi (@Y4T1N) January 17, 2017

Disgraceful. I expected better from Kashmiris Threats to Zaira Wasim are threats to your children. Stand and be counted — Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) January 16, 2017

