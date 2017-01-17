You are here:
Zaira Wasim-Mehbooba Mufti row: Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar tweet in support of 'Dangal' actor

FP Staff Jan, 17 2017 11:22:51 IST

Zaira Wasim has been trolled extensively after she met with Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday. She has since then issued apologies and an open letter, after finally deleting all her posts from social media.

One of her statement's is creating quite controversy on Twitter, and that is when she said she did not wish to be seen as a role model for Kashmiri Youth, stating, "I'm not proud of what I'm doing and I want everyone, especially the youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history." She had been refering to the unrest faced by the state in the last 6 months.

Among others on Twitter, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Javed Akhtar and Anupam Kher have tweeted about Wasim's comments:

