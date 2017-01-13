Weekend views: Haraamkhor, xXx, Mughal-E-Azam or India vs England, what will you watch?

Friday is upon us and here at Firstpost, we present to you our pick of the perfect mix of drama, comedy and some great cricketing action for you to watch this weekend in our 'Weekend Views' section.

Here are some awesome things you can do over the weekend.

Haraamkhor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest, set in a small Gujarati town, follows the story of a school teacher who has more than an academic interest in one of his female students.

The movie, which released over the weekend, has revived positive reviews, with Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi's performances drawing high praise.

Shot in just 16 days, this indie drama should be on your must-watch list.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Although the last two movies of the franchise have been nothing short of misadventures, the latest offers, well... nothing new.

But if you want to just want to sit back and enjoy some outrageous action sequences, this might just be the one.

Also, Deepika Padukone!

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation

The latest instalment of from the Mission: Impossible marks the return of Ethan Hunt and his team as they take on their most impossible mission yet, eradicating the Syndicate — an International rogue organisation as highly skilled as they are, committed to destroying the IMF.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie features some of the most memorable sequences in the franchise and takes place across the globe.

A perfect movie to watch on a Saturday night.

Watch it on HBO on 14 January at 9 pm.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Based on a 1922 short story of the same name by F Scott Fitzgerald, David Fincher's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button tells the mesmerising story of Benjamin Button, a man who starts ageing backwards with bizarre consequences.

Masterfully directed, the film explores themes of love, ageing, memory and time.

Starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett, this film will make you contemplate your own life and about the ones close to you.

Watch it on Movies Now HD on 14 January at 9 pm.

X-Men: First Class

What better way to start your Sunday morning than to watch Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik Lensherr (Michael Fassbender) bromance it out in the best X-Men movie to date.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, this version of the superhero opera is the one you have been waiting for.

Set in 1962, the United States government enlists the help of Mutants to stop a malicious dictator who is determined to start World War III. Although the script sounds a bit cliched, the movie is a fun ride from start to the very end.

Watch it on Star Movies on 15 January at 9.13 am.

Mughal-E-Azam (play)

The classic movie Mughal-e-Azam is turned into a spectacular stage musical. The timeless love story of Prince Salim and the courtesan Anarkali is the stuff of legends.

Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, with the glamour of Manish Malhotra costumes, technical expertise from Broadway and original hit songs such as Pyar kiya to darna kya and Teri mehfil mein kismet aazma kar, the production promises to be an exhilarating experience.

The show takes place on 13 to 15 January. You can buy tickets here.

India vs England (cricket)

India will take on England in the first of three match series this Sunday. The fans can expect plenty of drama as Virat Kohli take on the captain role full time.

The match starts at 1.30 pm on 15 January.