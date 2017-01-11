Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui discusses GoW, working while intoxicated, method acting and more with AIB

In a time where celebrities are micro-managed by their PRs, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's interview with All India Bakchod (AIB) comes as a breath of fresh air.

The Gangs of Wasseypur star took time off to record a podcast and promote his upcoming film Haraamkhor with the AIB team.

Talking everything from working with the Khans to acting while intoxicated to the downside of method acting, the 20-minute interview is as candid as it gets.

The 42-year-old actor talks about his coming of age in Bollywood, of fans calling him Faizal and why Kahaani was his mother's favourite film featuring him.

Haraamkhor, which features him with Shweta Tripathi, was shot in 16 days and is set in real locations. Siddiqui also touches on the indie film scene in the country.

Funny and insightful, watch the interview after the jump:

(Warning: explicit language)

Haraamkhor hits the theatres on 13 January.