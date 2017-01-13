Want to be Idris Elba's valentine this year? Here's what you need to do

All your (Idris Elba) dreams can come true this Valentine's Day. Elba himself is petitioning on Facebook for you (yes, you) to be his Valentine's Day date.

Here's what the deal is. It's obviously for a good cause, and is essentially a fund raiser. If you log into omaze.com/idris — the details are available. There are a host of options of every type of donation you can make. All the funds will go to an organisation called We Can Lead which works towards education for African girls.

Here's what written on their website, and tell us this is not an offer you can't refuse. We dare you.

Idris Elba needs a Valentine and he thinks you’re just his type. No, this isn’t a dream. Pinch yourself if you don’t believe us. You (and a guest, if that’s your thing) will join Idris for a candlelit meal at one of his favorite restaurants, where you’ll enjoy delicious conversation and great food. You can talk about anything you want to: movies, music, your deepest desires. Idris is a great listener. He’s also a great talker. He’s pretty much great at everything. I mean, have you seen Luther? We’re just over here pretending not to be bitter. Flights and hotel included.

Meanwhile, Elba (while not battling rumours about being the next Bond), is next going to be seen in a show called Figher for the Discovery Chanel. He will also be seen in the film 100 Streets which will release in February. In 2016, the actor voiced characters in three films, Zootopia, The Jungle Books and Finding Dory. He was also in Star Trek Beyond.

So, what are you waiting for?