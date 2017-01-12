Vin Diesel in India with Deepika Padukone; welcomed with dhol, tilak: See all the photos

Hollywood star Vin Diesel received a rousing reception when he landed in Mumbai on Thursday, 11 January, to promote his forthcoming release xXx: Return of the Xander Cage.

The American actor was accompanied by co-star Deepika Padukone, who is making her Hollywood debut with xXx, and director DJ Caruso.

They arrived to much desi fanfare with women dressed in red saris and yellow turbans greeting them. Diesel looked excited as he waved out to the media and to the crowd there with much gusto.

Dressed casually and sporting a pair of shades, he walked out of the airport here hand-in-hand with Deepika, who opted for an all-black 'biker' look complete with black stilettos.

Deepika and Vin Diesel smiled and posed for the cameras.

A traditional 'tilak' was part of the welcome ceremony.

Diesel's two-day India trip is packed with fan meets, music and drama. He is promoting xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which is releasing in India on Friday — before anywhere else in the world.

He has fan interactions, a glitzy red carpet gala and a star-studded premiere lined up.

According to sources, plans are in place to give Diesel a "splendid taste of India" — and the start has been in tune with that.

The actors, along with other members of the film's cast and crew, have been on an extensive worldwide promotional spree to promote the film. They visited London and Mexico before coming to India.

Deepika and Diesel's movie is a new installment in the xXx series after the 2002 film xXx and the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union.

It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.





— With IANS inputs