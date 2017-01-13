Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone host 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' India premiere, do the lungi dance

A couple of days before it releases first in India, Mumbai hosted the premier of DJ Caruso's high voltage action drama xXx: Return of Xander Cage in a star-studded gala that saw multiple celebs including the cast, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone, grace the red carpet.

As hundreds of fans eagerly awaited the arrival of Diesel and Padukone, renowned EDM artiste Nucleya built up the excitement even further with his enthralling performance. His beats merely accelerated the pace of the already pounding hearts of the fans as they danced to the tunes of over a dozen numbers by Nucleya, including his hit from last year, Let's Nacho from Shakun Batra's Kapoor and Sons.

Radio Jockey Malishka hosted the evening and conducted various challenges to judge the biggest fan of the xXx franchise. In an astonishing act of mania for their favourite film, two fan girls adorned themselves with an indelible impression of xXx, quite literally. While one of them shaved her head in the shape of xXx, the other inked herself with a permanent tattoo of the film franchise. Also, the boy who impressed Malishka the most by flaunting off his abs managed to pass the 'biggest fan challenge' as well.

As Diesel, Padukone and Caruso arrived in style in an SUV, the fans could not help but stand on each other's shoulders to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. While Diesel was in a casual avatar, Caruso donned a traditional outfit and Padukone shimmered in a golden attire. Padukone boasted of teaching a couple of words in Hindi to Diesel who went on to greet the fans with a namaste and a shukriya.

Padukone then demonstrated a typical Bollywood song and dance number to her co-star as she shook a leg on Lungi Dance, the super hit song from her 2013 entertainer Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express. Then she wrapped a lungi around Diesel. Kevin Spacey had gotten a taste of the lungi earlier, during the IIFA awards.

The stars followed up the lungi act with meeting the 'biggest fans' of xXx and Diesel greeted them with a shukriya (thank you) to express his gratitude. Then, the trio proceeded to the red carpet to greet the Bollywood celebs who came all the way to attend the xXx premier that was held in PVR Cinemas.

Among the stars who graced the red carpet were Padukone's co-stars in her next Hindi film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historic biopic Padmavati - Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, who stated that they are immensely proud of Padukone and looking forward to see her in the action avatar of Serena Unger in the film.

The other celebrities included Padukone's co-star from Shoojit Sircar's 2015 slice-of-life film Piku, Irrfan Khan. Khan has already made it large in Hollywood with appearances in successful films like Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire, Ang Lee's Life of Pi, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spiderman and most recently Ron Howard's Inferno.

The other co-stars who attended the premier to boost Padukone's confidence were Kalki Koechlin, who shared the screen space with her in Ayan Mukerji's 2013 romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Richa Chaddha who collaborated with her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2014 romantic saga Ram Leela. Other celebrities present at the event were Kriti Sanon, Richa Chaddha, Huma Qureshi, Kartik Aryan, filmmakers Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar, and veteran actor Shabana Azmi.

The premier only added to the excitement among the fans who will be the first to see xXx: Return of Xander Cage which releases on 14 January, a week before it hits the theatres worldwide. It is the third installment of the xXx franchise and will mark the debut of Padukone in Hollywood.