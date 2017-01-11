The Ghazi Attack trailer: First underwater war film of India, with Rana Daggubati, Om Puri

Ever since co-producer Karan Johar unveiled the first look of The Ghazi Attack, fans could not help but share their excitement about what is being touted as the first underwater war film of India. The excitement reached the brink when actor Rana Daggubati unveiled his first look from the film on his birthday. The trailer was released soon after.

The film is set in 1971 when the Indian navy battled against its Pakistani counterpart in a bout that remained beneath the surface, in more ways than one. It was not only a classified mission of the Indian navy but was confined to the depths of the sea.

Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice to the opening narration which chronicles the history of the two warring nations in a nutshell. Glimpses of the four wars fought between the two countries bring to life the horrors of war. Bachchan's narration adds gravitas to those visions just like it did to other period dramas like Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan and Jodha Akbar.

As the trailer builds up arguably the biggest classified war between the two nations, one cannot help but notice the presence of the recently departed Om Puri who plays a naval officer in the film. However, we soon switch to Kay Kay Menon's character who subtly spells out a soldier's dilemma - of sticking to his superior's instructions or fighting for his motherland.

This is a war film in a completely different zone, not only in terms of the geography. Since the proceedings are under wraps, the naval officers associated with the mission are unlikely to get acknowledgement of their martyrdom in case they submit their lives for the greater good of the nation. The driving force behind their risky endeavors is only a sense of duty or a self actualization.

Rana Daggubati and Atul Kulkarni distinctly stand out in the trailer. There is also Taapsee Pannu dishing out helpless cries in Bengali. The details of her character, however, are not clear yet.

The Ghazi Attack also leaves an impression in terms of its scale, production design and technical brilliance. The film is directed by Sankalp Reddy and is co-produced by Dharma Productions and AA Films. It is slated to release on 17 February.