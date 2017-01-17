The Javed Akhtar playlist: Ten songs to celebrate the revered lyricist's birthday

At the age of 70, filmmaker-turned-lyricist Javed Akhtar can pen a youth-oriented song like 'Jaago' from Rock On 2, and at the same time adorn a conventional romantic number like 'Zaalima' in Rahul Dholakia's crime drama Raees. That is the range of work which he is known for.

However, in a career spanning nearly four decades, there's a lot to celebrate. On his 71st birthday, we go down the memory lane and list down our picks of his best songs till date:

Ye Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum - Silsila

This was Javed's first claim to fame as a songwriter. Rightly so. A lasting chorus, heartwarming stanzas and Amitabh Bachchan's baritone made this romantic song an instant classic.



Ek Ladki Ko Dekha - 1942: A Love Story

Javed defied the norms with this romantic number. It is devoid of a chorus and runs like an endless loop of beautiful melodies.

Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi - Swades

The scenic hinterlands in the visuals of this Swades track would not have looked as beautiful had it not been for Javed's lyrics, which struck a fine balance between inspiration and adrenaline.

Mitwa - Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

With this powerful song, Javed captured the whirlwind of emotions that one goes through before expressing their feelings for the loved one.

Dheeme Dheeme - Zubeidaa

While Kavita Krishnamurthy is the whole and soul of this song, it is Javed's choice of words that complemented the singer's melodious voice.

Iktara - Wake Up Sid

This is the song that you want to sing to yourself while enjoying a seaside view.

Pichhle Saat Dino Mein - Rock On

This is a very unlike-Javed Akhtar song and that is exactly why it is in the list. For such a legend to connect with the youth so effortlessly is nothing short of remarkable.

Kal Ho Naa Ho - Kal Ho Naa Ho

"Seize the day, my friend." Years before Katrina Kaif mouthed this dialogue in Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Javed had already conveyed the message in the most uplifting way possible.

In Lamho Ke Daaman Mein - Jodhaa Akbar

This poetic song played a crucial catalyst in the narrative yet is capable of being hummed in isolation years down the lane.

Jiya Lage Na - Talash: The Hunt Begins

This one is a lyrical masterpiece. Javed tells the entire story of this suspense thriller, including the nail-biting climax, through his words but ensures that the listeners are too enamoured by the style to decode the lyrics.