Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor: All the celebs in Dabboo Ratnani's 2017 calendar

Among the plethora of 'celebrity calendars', ace lensman Dabboo Ratanani's annual publication has attained something of a cult status. Featuring the best of Bollywood — most of whom are Ratnani's friends — the calendar has become an 'event' of sorts, with its release marked by an exhibition (which all the celebrities in attendance).

For his 2017 calendar, Ratnani has brought together some of his regulars from editions past, and roped in a few new faces as well.

While the calendar images themselves are kept very secret, Ratnani did share a few behind-the-scenes glimpses on his social media account.

With the beauteous Sunny Leone:

Varun Dhawan channels George Michael in 'Faith':

Ratnani hails the return of 'the original rock star' Sanjay Dutt:

Ranveer Singh is his usual hyper-energetic self:

With Shraddha Kapoor:

Farhan Akhtar chimes in:

Here's what Sonakshi Sinha had to say about her shoot:

Abhishek Bachchan returns — for the 16th time:

Priyanka Chopra's special appearance:

Before Arjun Rampal signed on to campaign for the BJP, he signed on for the calendar:

Vidya Baan 'teases' the calendar release:

With Shah Rukh Khan: