Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai to clash with Ranbir's Sanjay Dutt biopic on Christmas 2017

After the much-talked about Republic Day weekend clash between Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan, news of another clash is doing the rounds.

Deccan Chronicle reports that two huge films are eyeing the Christmas weekend this year after Nitesh Tiwari's wrestling biopic Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, made history last year by becoming the highest grossing Hindi film ever. This year seems to be even a better setting as the Friday is on 22 December, leading to a long four-day weekend till Monday, 25 December.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who saw record-breaking successes with his last two films 3 Idiots and PK that released on Christmas, is looking forward to release his next, Sanjay Dutt's biopic, on the Christmas weekend as well. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Dutt, along with Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in important roles.

Prepping for a heads-on collision with this one is Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Ranbir's ex Katrina Kaif, who happens to be Salman's ex as well. The film is the sequel to Kabir Khan's super hit 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. However, Ali will don the director's hat in this one after his collaboration with Salman in the second highest grosser of last year, the sports drama Sultan.

It is interesting to note that both Ek Tha Tiger and Sultan released around Eid, which is considered an auspicious occasion for all Salman films. While Christmas is traditionally reserved for Aamir, the actor has chosen to release his next Secret Superstar around Eid in August, a week apart from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rahnuma, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali.

While Salman will soon start shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai after wrapping up Kabir's period war drama Tubelight, Hirani's Dutt biopic will go on floors on 14 February, according to the report by Catch News. Hirani has surely set his eyes on the Christmas weekend whereas Yash Raj Films, the production house of Tiger Zinda Hai, does not seem to back out of that plan either.

The clash may prove detrimental to both films. Probably the Raees-Kaabil clash this month will give them a good reason to reschedule their releases.