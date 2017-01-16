Salman Khan plays peacemaker to the Roshans, Shah Rukh Khan; tweets Karan Arjun pic

It's a memorable time for Rakesh Roshan. Not only is his next production and son Hrithik Roshan's film Kaabil is slated to release this Republic Day weekend on 25 January, two of his landmark directorials have completed significant milestones, as pointed out by superstar Salman Khan.

Khan tweeted an old picture of him, Hrithik and Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Rakesh's 1995 blockbuster revenge drama Karan Arjun. It was the first time that the two superstars Salman and Shah Rukh shared the screen space, and that too as estranged brothers. Hrithik acted as an assistant director to his father in that film.

Salman expressed his gratitude towards the veteran filmmaker by thanking him for 21 years of Karan Arjun. He spoke on behalf of both the Khans when he thanked the filmmaker. He also congratulated Duggu aka Hrithik for the completion of 17 years since his debut film, the earth-shattering blockbuster romantic drama, Kaho Naa... Pyar Hai which turned the second-generation actor into a rage overnight. It earned him two Filmfare awards, both for the Best Male Debut and the Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Thanx rakeshji 4 giving @iamsrk n me #21yearsofKaranArjun, Congrats duggu on #17YearsOfKNPH @iHrithik . Best of luck Raees & Kaabil 25Jan . pic.twitter.com/DOxvXaZkjs — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 15, 2017

This is probably a wise move on part of Salman to bridge the widening gap between his friend Shah Rukh and the Roshans over the impending clash of their huge films, Rahul Dholakia's crime drama Raees and Sanjay Gupta's revenge drama Kaabil, on 25 January.

When the makers of Raees, Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, decided to release the long-awaited film on the same date as Kaabil, the Roshans expressed their disappointment in this decision and expressed their concern over the huge loss that the Hindi film industry will suffer as a result of a clash that could have been avoided.

As Shah Rukh is all set to promote Raees on the sets of Salman's reality show Bigg Boss Season 10, the latter probably deemed it appropriate to ensure that there is a healthy competition and joint celebration, in case of both films gaining success, between the two parties. While Salman has been vocally bitter towards both of them, it comes as a pleasant surprise to see him play the peacemaker between Shah Rukh and the Roshans.