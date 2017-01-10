Raees meets Sultan: Shah Rukh-Salman reunion on Bigg Boss 10 is not about Karan Arjun anymore

It is confirmed: The two Khans - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are scheduled to appear together on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 in order to promote the former's upcoming release Rahul Dholakia's crime drama Raees.

Colors tweeted a promo for the special Weekend Ka Vaar episode in which Salman, in his avatar from Ali Abbas Zafar's superhit wrestling biopic from last year Sultan, is seen all disoriented while trying to narrate a dialogue from Raees.

Before he gets embarrassed on national television, Shah Rukh comes to the rescue, in the titular character of Raees, an Ahmadabad-based underworld bigshot.

As the two superstars exchange dialogues from their respective films, they build up the hype for a Karan Arjun reunion in the process. Last year, when the two shared the screen space on the show to promote Shah Rukh's Christmas release, Rohit Shetty's family drama Dilwale, both of them ended up in trouble when they tried to recreate the temple scene from filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's 1995 cult family drama.

They invited ire from Hindu fanatics for hurting their religious sentiments by entering a 'temple' while wearing shoes.

This time, the two Khans played it safe as they chose to stick to the promotion of Raees, rather than of themselves. While the promo claims a 'coming soon', the special episode is expected to air on the Republic Day weekend immediately after the release of Raees on 25 January.

Nonetheless, it is an understatement if it is said that the fans of both the actors are looking forward to the special episode of Bigg Boss 10. In fact, they cannot wait for it. Period.