Priyanka Chopra talks of guilty pleasures and her love life on Koffee with Karan Season 5

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra entertained us with their candid retorts to filmmaker Karan Johar on the latest episode of his chat show Koffee with Karan Season 5. The next episode, going by the Koffee Teaser, seems to follow suit as Priyanka Chopra will make a solo appearance on the Koffee Couch.

This will be Chopra's fourth appearance on the show. She shared the couch with her co-star from her debut film, Raj Kanwar's 2003 romantic drama Andaaz, Lara Dutta. Season 2 and Season 3 saw her competing with her Krrish co-star Hrithik Roshan and then-rumoured boyfriend Shahid Kapoor in the Rapid Fire round respectively. Her last appearance was alongside Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padukone.

Chopra will be seen discussing her Hollywood career including her television series Quantico and her upcoming film Baywatch in which she plays the negative role. She will also discuss how different the concept of dating is back home and in the USA, where she spent a major chunk of the past year. She will put all speculation over her love life to rest.

Also, the trailer depicts Johar asking her some general knowledge questions including asking her to say three words in Marathi. It was quite a surprising sight to see her struggling for words given that she played Kashibai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani last year and that she lent her voice to a Marathi song 'Baba' in Ventilator, her maiden Marathi production.

Johar also quizzes her on naming three presidents of India, probably taking a dig on the infamous episode of Alia Bhatt announcing Prithviraj Chauhan as the President of India two seasons ago. Since there would be no other guest to compete with, Johar will compete with Chopra in the Koffee Shots round himself. Though he will have the happening Chopra by her side, going by the teaser, it is rather surprising to see Johar admit to being 'binge-cheated.'

Given the vast body of work she is involved in over the past couple of years and her appearances on global platforms, Chopra will have a lot to offer on the next episode of Koffee with Karan Season 5.