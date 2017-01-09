Om Puri death: Police record statements of actor's driver, producer regarding final hours

The Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of Om Puri's driver Ram Mishra and producer Khalid Kidwai in connection with the actor's death.

Puri, 66, was found dead in the kitchen of his Andheri home, on the morning of 6 January 2017, Friday.

It was suspected that the actor had suffered a heart attack. He had also sustained a minor head injury as a result of his fall. Since the actor was alone at home at the time of his death and was injured, the police had to file an Accidental Death Report as part of their routine procedure.

Puri's driver Ram Mishra was the one who found the actor on Friday morning. He told the police that he had dropped Puri home late on Thursday night after a party. However, when he reported to duty on Friday morning at 7 am, Puri didn't answer the doorbell. An alarmed Mishra asked Puri's neighbours for help, and the door was eventually opened with the help of the police.

Hindustan Times reports that Puri's viscera samples of Puri have been sent to the forensic science laboratory at Kalina to ascertain the cause of death. The post-mortem results are expected in another two weeks.

Meanwhile, producer Khalid Kidwai — who was reportedly with Puri until a few hours before his death — told the police that the actor had consumed alcohol on Thursday night, and had wanted to meet his son Ishaan.

"Om Puri wanted to meet his son Ishan on Thursday evening. So we went to Trishul building where his ex-wife Nandita lives with Ishan but were unable to meet them as both Nandita and Ishan had gone for a party. Om Puri then had an argument over the phone with Nandita and asked them to come soon as he wanted to meet his son," Kidwai said in his statement to the cops, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror.

"He poured a drink in his glass and waited for almost 45 minutes at Nandita's flat. But when they did not turn up, he took the glass and liquor bottle and started drinking in the car. After finishing the drink, we left," the statement concluded.

Ishan, 16, is a special child and the Mirror report states that Puri was hoping to move to the US where he could get better medical care for his son.

In a recent interview with DNA, Puri's close friend and colleague Naseeruddin Shah admitted that personal problems had taken a toll on the actor, mentally and physically. "I know for a fact that Om was really suffering during the last few years," Shah said. "And there was no way out of it. Though his death was sudden, I can’t say it was totally unexpected. In a way, death has relieved him of all the stress, and that includes the bad films he took on, I presume for financial reasons. Om took all the criticism on his chin."