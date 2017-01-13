You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Bollywood News

Ok Jaanu movie review: Twitterati praises Aditya, Shraddha's chemistry but not cliched story

FP Staff Jan, 13 2017 13:05:31 IST
#Aditya roy kapur #Bollywood #Movie review #Ok jaanu #Ok kanmani #Shraddha kapoor

When the news of OK Jaanu first came out, fans of the original Tamil film, Mani Ratnam's OK Kanmani, were quite skeptical about its Hindi remake helmed by Shaad Ali.

OK Kanmani amassed quite a cult following because of the film's theme, live-in relationships, and for its peppy music by Rahman. Not to mention Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen, both of whom are popular among the youth.

With Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur as leads in the Hindi remake, the film started to gain some traction, given the pair have done the popular film Aashiqui 2 together. The songs of the film have gathered mix responses, from The Humma Song to Enna Sona. Releasing alongside Haraamkhor, Ok Jaanu is the first Bollywood film of 2017. Here's what Twitterati is saying about the film:

Also See




Top Stories



Cricket Scores