Ok Jaanu movie review: Twitterati praises Aditya, Shraddha's chemistry but not cliched story

When the news of OK Jaanu first came out, fans of the original Tamil film, Mani Ratnam's OK Kanmani, were quite skeptical about its Hindi remake helmed by Shaad Ali.

OK Kanmani amassed quite a cult following because of the film's theme, live-in relationships, and for its peppy music by Rahman. Not to mention Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen, both of whom are popular among the youth.

With Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur as leads in the Hindi remake, the film started to gain some traction, given the pair have done the popular film Aashiqui 2 together. The songs of the film have gathered mix responses, from The Humma Song to Enna Sona. Releasing alongside Haraamkhor, Ok Jaanu is the first Bollywood film of 2017. Here's what Twitterati is saying about the film:

Happy Lohri to every one

And all the best @ShraddhaKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @karanjohar for releaseing #OkJaanu

Can't wait to watch it. — Arijit Singh (@ARIJIT__SINGH) January 13, 2017

#OkJaanu - In the first 40 min ...its just sweet but begins in the same familiar way of the couple committing No Marriage before the affair. — Bobby Talks Cinema (@bobbytalkcinema) January 13, 2017

Watch #OkJaanu it will make you blush much. Great music,killer chemistry #adi @ShraddhaKapoor being their cutest, he loves love @karanjohar — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) January 13, 2017

Too good a movie! Loved it. Aditya and Shraddha you guys nailed it with your performance 💯 #OkJaanu @ShraddhaKapoor 🌸❤️ https://t.co/P1KbKC467h — Sachit (@jindalsachit) January 13, 2017

Just saw OK JAANU. Shraddha - Aditya r d best pair presently in Bollywood. In fact they are possibly d best after SRK-Kajol @ShraddhaKapoor — Vishee (@VishwadeepY) January 13, 2017

Just saw OK JAANU Very entertaining film wid gr8 moments. Shraddhas hot & does a ZABARDAST acting. Aditya's great in tailor made role 4 him. — Vishee (@VishwadeepY) January 13, 2017

Go for it because the story deserves a watch. Also the lead pair's chemistry is good. #OKJaanu — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) January 13, 2017

#OKJaanu keeps the audience engaged. For all those who haven't watched #OKKanmani, this is one of the best modern age love stories. — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) January 13, 2017

Saw #OkJaanu and have seen #OKKanmani don't think you need marriage to stay together though. Pyar ko jaane do wapas aaya toh & all tht no? — TV में टल्ली (@anurupadongare) January 13, 2017

Heyya!! @ShraddhaKapoor Just watch #OkJaanu and it was OMG!! So light hearted and full of happiness! Yayy!! — Yash Salar (@YashSalar) January 13, 2017

@ShraddhaKapoor U just looked so good in #OkJaanu ,Watched 1st day 1st show both hve done a gr8 job.Good movie,on these days relationships. — Ankan Bhattacharya (@ankan_here) January 13, 2017