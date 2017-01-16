Ok Jaanu box office collection: Aditya-Shraddha's film has slow opening; Dangal going strong

After what is considered a lackluster year of Hindi cinema in terms of box office collection, the first release of 2017 saw a similar graph. Shaad Ali's romantic comedy Ok Jaanu failed to lure the audience into the theatres, in what could be a warning sign for the year to come.

Koimoi.com reports that the film opened to Rs 4.08 crore on Friday and recorded a decent yet unimpressive rise to Rs 4.90 crore on Saturday. While the figures of Sunday are not out yet, it is expected to rise further but the margin will determine its eventual fate at the box office.

Produced jointly by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, Ok Jaanu is the remake of the latter's successful Tamil film from 2015, Ok Kanmani. Ok Jaanu stars the Aashiqui 2 couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Shradhha Kapoor in the lead roles. However, for their new film to replicate the success of Mohit Suri's romantic drama seems like an uphill task as of now.

Made with a budget of Rs 28 crore, Ok Jaanu may manage to recover its costs depending upon how it fares in the coming week. However, its chances of becoming a hit are quite bleak. Its competition at the box office in the coming week from Hindi cinema is not only Shlok Sharma's Haramkhor, which has garnered better reviews, but also the highest grosser of Hindi cinema yet, Nitesh Tiwari's wrestling biopic Dangal.

#OkJaanu Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 8.98 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2017

Even on its fourth weekend, Dangal managed to earn Rs 4.06 crore after Rs 1.94 on Friday. The rise is pretty impressive, given that it was pitted against two fresh Hindi films and also Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut DJ Caruso's action flick xXx: Return of Xander Cage, alongside Vin Diesel.

Dangal is produced by Aamir Khan who is also the lead actor of the film. Khan plays the role of Haryanavi veteran wrestler Mahavir Phogat in the biopic. Since Dangal bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Film and Best Director awards at the recently held 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards, the development is sure to accelerate its run at the box office. Dangal currents stands at an approximate Rs 365.87 crore.