If you're making plans for the weekend of 21 and 22 January, make sure it's Nariyal Paani that you're going to. With a promise of the Sun, sea and sand, this year's festival promises to give you all the chill vibes that you need for 2017.

At Firstpost, we have compiled a playlist to help you plan your weekend in Alibag at Nariyal Paani.

For tickets log on to: http://nariyal-paani.com/ or buy them on Insider.

Philosophize by Parekh & Singh

A New York State of mind in an Indian standard time. Soul is what you get when Jason Mraz and Jack Johnson marry Keane.

Landfill (Daughter Cover) by Zoya

Zoya's voice is one that cannot be ignored, one of the excellent artists who will gain your loyalty and love at the festival for sure.

Badda by The Ska Vengers

Ska Vengers for some reason remind of Shantel, the crazy-fantastic Balkan band. Ska Vengers music is takes from jazz, rap, dub and punk. High on energy, Ska Vengers are an excellent addition to your playlist.

Moonlight by ChandBibi and the Waste Candidates

The artist makes for easy listening with latin sway, jazzy harmonies and smooth reggae feel — experimental jazz funk at its finest.

Indignados by Kefaya

Kefaya is the square peg in the round hole music industry — they can't be defined as anything you already know of. Their music is the result of different cultures colliding.

Give up the ghost (Radiohead cover) by Fuzzy Logic and Nicholson

Both Nicholson and Fuzzy Logic have independently gathered large groups of followers owing to their distinct sound. While Nicholson insists that his blend of electronic and organic sounds are “a direct reflection of his outlook on life,” Fuzzy Logic (Arfaaz) employs an array of everyday choruses from his immediate surroundings to make his brand of dance music that much more

relatable.

Donnie Bosco by Laxmi Bomb

Electro-pop outfit from Mumbai with really fresh sound.

Connected by Donn Bhatt

Bhatt captures the ennui of urban life and an ode to the dangerous love that we show for technology.