Madam Tussauds launches its first permanent display museum in New Delhi

New Delhi: One of the most iconic museums in the world, Madame Tussauds will set up a permanent display museum of its famous wax creations in the Regal Cinema building here from mid-2017, as per an official here.

This will be its first branch in India and 22nd worldwide. It will feature its A-list of creations comprising Hollywood to Bollywood, sports, music, historical figures and other celebs who have made their mark in the country and the world as a whole.

"This is the maiden venture of Merlin Entertainments, one of the leading visitor attraction operators, into the Indian market and shall be located at the Regal Cinema, Connaught Place in the heart of the capital," said John Jakobsen, Chief, New Openings Officer of the company.

Renowned worldwide for over 250 years for its creations of detailed and lifelike wax figures, Madame Tussauds will offer guests to have fun with the famous figures by offering a host of experiences spread across two interactive floors.

"Ever since we introduced Amitabh Bachchan as the first Bollywood figure at Madam Tussauds London in 2000, we have seen how the museum appeals to the Indian consumer," Jakobsen said.

Allowing closer access than ever before to the wax figures, guests would be able to interact with their favourite celebs, give a speech with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, click a selfie with Kim Kardashian or test their bowling skills and techniques with cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

"In order to bring the attraction to life, we worked with a host of local experts to ensure an authentic visitor experience -- truly bringing to life the colour and vibrancy that encapsulates the essence of India. We have no doubt that locals and visitors alike will relish in meeting their heroes in a way that only Madame Tussauds can offer," he added.

Besides Madame Tussauds, Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment, has other international brands like Legoland Discovery Centres, Sea Life Aquariums and Dungeons.

Attracting over 62 million visitors annually, it ranks top in Europe and second in the world with over 116 attractions in 24 countries on four continents.

Its most famous brand Madame Tussauds is the world number one, housing more than 2,000 individual wax figures, offering local and international experiences at its different locations. Besides interactive zones, guests can walk down the red carpet and pose with their favourite stars or idols.

The wax statues of Modi, Tendulkar and Kardashian among others will be displayed at Madame Tussauds Delhi, according to Jakobsen.