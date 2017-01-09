Macklemore at Vh1 Supersonic: American hip-hop star to perform in Pune this February

American hip-hop artist Macklemore is all set to make his India debut with a performance at VH1 Supersonic in Pune.

Vh1 Supersonic on Monday announced that four-time Grammy award-winning American hip hop artist Macklemore will be performing at the upcoming music festival.

Hip-Hop now at Vh1 Supersonic. Say hello to 4 time Grammy winner @macklemore.

Tickets at https://t.co/sfM33EX99g#MacklemoreAtSupersonic pic.twitter.com/0znVTcS0Br — Vh1 Supersonic (@Vh1Supersonic) January 9, 2017

"India is one of my favourite places in the world. Extremely excited to be playing this festival," Macklemore said in a statement.

Macklemore, who shot to the top of charts with hits like Thrift Shop, Same Love and Can't Hold Us from his 2013 album The Heist with DJ and producer Ryan Lewis, will be the second headliner act announced by the festival.

The organisers had earlier announced that Swedish house music legend Eric Prydz will be headlining the musical extravaganza.

LIVE Viacom18's live property will be held in Pune this time instead of Goa. The three-day festival is set to start on 10 February.

Prydz, with an aversion to flying, is known for progressive house tracks. As a solo artist, Prydz has headlined and sold out some of the world's most renowned venues, including Madison Square Garden, Brixton Academy and Alexandra Palace.

Delighted about the announcement, Nikhil Chinapa, festival curator, said: "Eric's been an artist we've been trying to bring to India forever. I've heard him several times in different continents and I can truly say, there is nobody like him in all of electronic music's landscape.

Saugato Bhowmik, head, LIVE Viacom18 and Consumer Products, Viacom18, also shared that "it has been a virtual coup for us at Vh1 Supersonic to bring Eric to India and I can assure our fans that it does not get any bigger than this in the international dance music scene".

Bhowmik had asked music lovers to brace themselves for an exciting line-up following Prydz's announcement.

Supersonic is certainly living up it.

