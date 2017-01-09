You are here:
74th Golden Globe Awards as it happened: La La Land wins seven, Moonlight wins best drama film

FP Staff Jan, 09 2017 09:43:06 IST
Jan, 09 2017 IST

highlights

    List of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards:

    Motion Pictures:

    Motion Picture, Drama: Moonlight.

    Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: La La Land.

    Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea.

    Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle.

    Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land.

    Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land.

    Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land.

    Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals.

    Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, Fences.

    Foreign Language Film: Elle.

    Animated Film: Zootopia.

    Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land.

    Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land.

    Original Song, Motion Picture: City of Stars, 'La La Land.

    Television:

    TV Series, Drama: The Crown.

    Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath.

    Actress, TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy, The Crown.

    TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Atlanta.

    Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, Atlanta.

    Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish.

    Limited Series or TV Movie: The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

    Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager.

    Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

    Supporting Actor, Series or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager.

    Supporting Actress, Series or TV Movie: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager.

    ___

    Cecil B DeMille Award: Meryl Streep.

    Meryl Streep gets Cecil B Demille Award 

    Meryl Streep, the Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, supplied Sunday evening's most striking rebuke to Donald Trump. Streep, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention, called the president-elect's mocking of a disabled reporter the year's performance that most "stunned her."

    Arguing for the multinational makeup of Hollywood, Streep listed off the far-flung homes of stars from Dev Patel to Ryan Gosling.

    "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts," Streep said to loud applause.

    The Crown wins the Best Television Series - Drama

    Nominations included:

    — This Is Us

    — Game of Thrones

    — Westworld

    ​— Stranger Things

     

     

    via GIPHY

    Claire Foy wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for The Crown

    via GIPHY

    Tom Hiddleston wins the Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television fo The Night Manager

    via GIPHY

    Partial list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards:

    Motion Pictures:

    —Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land.

    —Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals.

    —Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, Fences.

    —Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land.

    —Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land.

    —Original Song, Motion Picture: City of Stars,  La La Land.

    Television:

    —Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath.

    —TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Atlanta.

    —Actress, TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish.

    —Limited Series or TV Movie: The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

    —Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

    —Supporting Actor, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager.

    —Supporting Actress, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager.

    La La Land has won four Golden Globes so far:

    - Best Screenplay

    - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Ryan Gosling

    - Best Original Song: City of Stars

    - Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz

    via GIPHY

    Partial list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:

    Motion pictures:

    Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals.

    Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land.

    Original Song, Motion Picture: City of StarsLa La Land.

    Television:

    Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billie Bob Thornton, Goliath.

    TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Atlanta.

    Actress, TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish.

    Limited Series or TV Movie: The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

    Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

    Supporting Actor, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager.

     

Hollywood’s awards season kicked off with the 74th Golden Globe ceremony on Sunday, 8 January 2017 (Monday morning for us in India).

The “laid-back dinner”, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills sees members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association coming together to honour the best in films and television from 2016. And time and again, the Globes have proved to be an accurate fore-runner of who the winners will be on Oscar night (the Academy Awards follow more than a month later, on 26 February).

The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon has taken on the host’s mantle from Ricky Gervais, who did the honours last year. He has promised an opening that will include a “big musical number starring the likes of Kit Harington, Ryan Reynolds and Tina Fey”.

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, poses with Miss Golden Globes 2017, from left, sisters Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, 4 January 2017, in Beverly Hills. The awards will be held on Sunday. AP Photo

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, poses with Miss Golden Globes 2017, from left, sisters Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, 4 January 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. AP Photo

The presenters for the night include Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Amy Schumer, among other stars. There’s also Best Supporting Actress (for Fences) nominee Viola Davis, who will be presenting the Cecil B deMille Award 2017 to the event’s special honoree, Meryl Streep. Streep has previously won four Golden Globes and has been nominated a total of 29 times in her career so far.

While it hasn’t been confirmed (since the Globes don’t have an ‘In Memoriam’ segment, unlike the Oscars), a tribute presentation could be in the offing for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Before we head into our live updates on the 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony, here’s a look at who has the most nominations (for the complete list, click here):

Who will win the top honours? Stay tuned for our live updates.

The Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone musical La La Land leads among the films, with seven nominations across categories like Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Ryan Gosling), Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Emma Stone), Best Director – Motion Picture (Damian Chazelle), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song – Motion Picture ("City of Stars") and Best Original Score – Motion Picture (Justin Hurwitz). It is followed by Moonlight and Manchester By The Sea, with six and five nominations, respectively.

Among TV shows, The People vs OJ Simpson has the highest number of nominations (five), with The Night Manager clocking in four.

As for who will win the big prizes, stay tuned for all the updates from the event, right here.

