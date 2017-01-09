74th Golden Globe Awards as it happened: La La Land wins seven, Moonlight wins best drama film

Hollywood’s awards season kicked off with the 74th Golden Globe ceremony on Sunday, 8 January 2017 (Monday morning for us in India).

The “laid-back dinner”, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills sees members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association coming together to honour the best in films and television from 2016. And time and again, the Globes have proved to be an accurate fore-runner of who the winners will be on Oscar night (the Academy Awards follow more than a month later, on 26 February).

The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon has taken on the host’s mantle from Ricky Gervais, who did the honours last year. He has promised an opening that will include a “big musical number starring the likes of Kit Harington, Ryan Reynolds and Tina Fey”.

The presenters for the night include Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Amy Schumer, among other stars. There’s also Best Supporting Actress (for Fences) nominee Viola Davis, who will be presenting the Cecil B deMille Award 2017 to the event’s special honoree, Meryl Streep. Streep has previously won four Golden Globes and has been nominated a total of 29 times in her career so far.

While it hasn’t been confirmed (since the Globes don’t have an ‘In Memoriam’ segment, unlike the Oscars), a tribute presentation could be in the offing for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Before we head into our live updates on the 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony, here’s a look at who has the most nominations (for the complete list, click here):

The Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone musical La La Land leads among the films, with seven nominations across categories like Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Ryan Gosling), Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Emma Stone), Best Director – Motion Picture (Damian Chazelle), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song – Motion Picture ("City of Stars") and Best Original Score – Motion Picture (Justin Hurwitz). It is followed by Moonlight and Manchester By The Sea, with six and five nominations, respectively.

Among TV shows, The People vs OJ Simpson has the highest number of nominations (five), with The Night Manager clocking in four.

As for who will win the big prizes, stay tuned for all the updates from the event, right here.