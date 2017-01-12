Lisa Haydon pregnant: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress shares photo of baby bump on Instagram

Actress-model Lisa Haydon has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Dino Lalvani.

Hayden shared the news via her Instagram account, to which she posted a photo of her baby bump, along with the caption: "Humble beginnings".

Humble beginnings 🙏👶💞 A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

In a story dated 1 November 2016, Firstpost had reported that Lisa Haydon had tied the knot with beau Dino Lalvani; the duo had been dating for a year. Lalvani is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani. While the ceremony itself was an extremely private affair, Lisa and her friend, designer Malini Ramani did post a few images from the picturesque beach ceremony on Instagram.

❤️ A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Oct 29, 2016 at 9:54pm PDT

Lisa was most recently seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!