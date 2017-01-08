Koffee with Karan season five: Jacqueline, Sidharth in a kitty party of an episode

It's quite ironical that the Koffee with Karan episode with Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra aired around the time news of Karan Johar's candid book, 'An Unsuitable Boy' — where he has allegedly addressed his sexuality, and news around his personal life — was revealed.

In the book, Johar's seems to be his refreshingly candid self, open and honest about his life. Whereas, in this episode, he gives his guests/actors no chance to be the same, because a large part of the episode revolved around trying to prove that these two co-actors (they've just wrapped shoot on Raj and DK's Reloaded) are, infact, dating.

If it wasn't for the snide remarks about how Sidharth and Jacqueline were too close for comfort and so they should just go public with their alleged relationship, to conjecture (Johar's favourite word, by his own admission) about everybody's personal life — Karan was really going at it, and episode ended up being rather one-dimensional.

We get, it's fun. He's a popular director/producer and has personal relationships with his actors and contemporaries from the film industry. That's the unique thing about Koffee With Karan: we get to see Johar interact with Bollywood celebs with a huge dollop of a personal touch. It's what sets the show apart.

But one can draw the line somewhere. This episode felt a lot like an afternoon "high tea" kitty party between judgmental aunties, except Johar seemed to be the only one. Jacqueline was funny, sporting and quite chilled out through the episode, and Sidharth was his usual self: mysteriously pleasant.

Johar grilled them about their various encounters outside of the film set, he asked both of them their relationship status (single, by the way), questions about contemporaries and who is friend's with whom, and the usual rapid fire. There was very little about their professional life, however.

What kind of films do both Jacqueline and Sidharth watch in their free time? Which directors do they want to work with? These are questions we would have liked too. Johar brushed upon how Jacqueline has not been recognised yet as an actor; that would have been a great conversation to watch. What kind of actors to they want to be?

There were some entertaining bits on the show, where Jacqueline and Sidharth played games, took coffee shots and mock flirted with each other, used cheesy pick-up lines and (promise we're not being prudish) frivolously gossiped, but for a 50 minute episode, some holistic conversations were definitely missed.

However, if that's your cup of Koffee, watch the episode here.