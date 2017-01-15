Koffee with Karan season 5: Kareena, Sonam make an entertaining episode

You have to give it to them. Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan (so many Ks, Johar would be proud) are pretty amazing.

Among other things, Sonam has the fine balance between being a fashion icon and an successful, critically acclaimed actress. And Kareena, is a true-blue movie star. She's been around for over 16 years, and is still roaring to go (with a trending baby in tow).

Together, they made Koffee with Karan very entertaining.

Sonam and Kareena are working on a movie together, Veere Di Wedding, and their chemistry is quite palpable. Refreshingly, it's not a Mean Girls vibe, but a inspiring, fun one. Kareena spoke about being a Koffee legend, through her appearances on the couch with various co-stars, boyfriends, brother and Saif. Sonam was not-so-subtly reminded about her past rather candid appearances, with Deepika Padukone and father Anil Kapoor.

Kareena sat on the Koffee couch comfortably and spoke about Hollywood; how she has no interest in going anywhere, with peace and best wishes towards Priyanka, Deepika and now Sonam. On being asked what she would do if she was stuck with Shahid Kapoor and Saif in an elevator, Kareena said she wished she was cast in Rangoon: "Lets call Vishal".

Winning moment of the show as far as Kareena is concerned was saying "I'm not ranking these boys now, at this point (while pointing towards her baby)," on being asked to rank actors Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushant Singh Rajput, during the Rapid Fire round.

Speaking of rapid fire, Sonam Kapoor was a lot more diplomatic and rehearsed, as far as personal life and working in Bollywood is concerned, which includes admiring Alia Bhatt's work in Udta Punjab, claiming she didn't do Neerja for the awards, and how he life has changed after the movie. She also about equal pay for actors and actresses in the industry. Not rapid, no fire.

Arjun Kapoor then joined them to pronounce Kareena the winner of the round, for the third time in this season. There was also some talk about Karishma Kapoor wanting Sonam to marry Ranbir. Could it be conjecture (pun intended) or could it be promotion for their upcoming film, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic?

Nonethless, you'll definitely catch yourself laughing along during this episode quite a few times.

(Watch it Hotstar or Star World.)