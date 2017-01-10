Koffee with Karan Season 5: Kareena, Sonam Kapoor promise fire in their rapid answers

While the last episode of Koffee with Karan Season 5 saw host and filmmaker Karan Johar, and guests Jacqueline Feranandez and Siddharth Malhotra while away majority of the episode by indulging in frivolous gossip, the next episode seems to tread on a similar path, going by the teaser.

It will feature another pair of actors who are collaborating on a film together but Johar will not be able to dedicate a good half of the show to matchmaking as after Anushka Sharma-Katrina Kaif, it is the second time this season that two female actors will share the couch.

Other than sharing the screen space in the upcoming film Veerey Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor have another thing in common - their straightforward comments and confessions on the show. From commenting on contemporary Priyanka Chopra's accent to pulling cousin Ranbir Kapoor's leg on the mention of his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif, Kareena has always been no-holds barred on the show. Sonam has also shown a similar graph as she was seen passing some sneaky remarks on Ranbir during a past appearance.

However, at journalist Rajeev Masand's Actresses Roundtable 2015, Sonam confessed that it was dehumanising of her to pass those comments and she revealed that she refused to rank her contemporaries during the rapid fire round this time. We saw a glimpse of that in the teaser as she dodges Johar's question by announcing that she is the best.

Another noticeable aspect of the teaser is Kareena's baby bump (since the episode was shot before she gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan). While she carries herself with utmost grace, the pregnancy has not deterred her from making our jaws drop.

She admits that since Deepika Padukone and Priyanka have now gone to Hollywood, there is no question of her being compared with the two actors. Also, she claims that she has never pursued awards but only rewards through her films. Having said that, she also adds that she hopes Sonam manages to bag the best actress award for her understated act in Ram Madhvani's Neerja last year.

Kareena, at her candid best, blurts out that she does not want to be stuck in an elevator with Katrina and Deepika, especially when she is about to deliver a baby, thus hinting at the animosity between the two female actors most probably owing to their ex Ranbir. Sonam does not lag behind in her fire as she states that she was amused by how there was a debate in a magazine, about whether she needs breast implants or if she has already gone through the process, much to the surprise of Kareena.

This will be Kareena's fifth appearance on the show as she has appeared with Rani Mukherji, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir in the past four seasons respectively. On the other hand, this is Sonam's third appearance as she has shared the couch with Deepika and her father Anil Kapoor on the last two seasons.

Given Johar's personal equation with Kareena, and Sonam's track record of confessions on the show, the next episode of Koffee with Karan Season 5 is sure to be a potential contender for the best episode this season.

Watch the teaser here.