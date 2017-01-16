Karan Johar discloses his 2002 spat with Kareena Kapoor, during making of Kal Ho Na Ho

Karan Johar's An Unsuitable Boy is among the most hotly anticipated celebrity autobiographies this year, and in the run-up to its launch on Monday, 16 January 2017, there have been several sections that have made it to the public domain.

First, it was the section in which Karan addressed all the talk surrounding his sexuality that grabbed headlines:

Why Karan Johar won't say he's gay and why he's hurt by rumours linking him to Shah Rukh Khan

Then, a Twitter user leaked several pages from Karan's book online. The pages (screenshots of which were put up on the micro-blogging platform) specifically dealt with the end of Karan's 25-year friendship with Kajol.

'Kajol killed every bit of emotion I had for her for 25 years. She doesn't deserve me'

Now, it is his 2002 spat with Kareena Kapoor Khan that is being discussed.

In An Unsuitable Boy, Karan has revealed that they did not speak to each other for more than nine months.

Karan says the argument dated back to when he was working on Kal Ho Na Ho, and approached Kareena to play the part that finally went to Preity Zinta.

"She (Kareena) asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! had just released, directed by Kunal Kohli. She said, 'Aditya Chopra's assistant Kunal Kohli has made this flop, so Karan Johar's assistant, Nikhil Advani is not to be trusted either'."

Karan continues, "The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge's release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same (amount of) money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, 'Sorry'."

"I was very hurt. I told my father, 'Leave that negotiation room' and I called her. She didn't take my call, and I said, 'We're not taking her.' And signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she's a decade younger than me."

It was only nine months later, when Karan's father (the producer Yash Johar) had been diagnosed with cancer, that the breach with Kareena was healed.

"We had not spoken for nine months. She called and said, 'I heard about Yash uncle.' She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, 'I love you and I am so sorry I haven't been in touch. Don't worry'."

Kareena and Karan have worked together in several movies including Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Bombay Talkies, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, We Are Family and Kurbaan.

— With inputs from ANI