Jio Filmfare Awards 2017: See photos of Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor's red carpet style

The Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 saw Bollywood's best come together on Saturday night, 14 January. And they pulled out all the style stops for the industry's biggest red carpet event.

The Kapoors had three times the occasion to celebrate. Dad Anil gave his children Sonam and Harshvardhan a run for their money when it came to sartorial elan.

Black seemed to be the colour of the evening, but certainly not the mood of the attendees. Here Angad Bedi, Diana Penty and Evelyn Sharma are on trend.

Jacqueline Fernandes was positively radiant, while Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi complemented each other perfectly. Kalki Koechlin looked striking and statuesque in her metallic gown.

Neha Dhupia seemed dressed for the chilly winter evening. Manish Malhotra made an appearance with Sophie Choudry, and Pooja Hegde was cool in black.

Raveena Tandon opted for a muted yellow outfit that made up in fit what it lacked in shine. Salman Khan was at the centre of a veritable storm of attention when he walked in. Sridevi, accompanied by husband Boney Kapoor, raised the style stakes with her classy black evening dress.

Saiyami Kher made an impression at her first Filmfare outing in a structured cobalt blue number. Varun Dhawan was dapper in bow-tie and tux, while Shilpa Shetty channeled her inner Grecian goddess.

If Sushant Singh Rajput was nervous about his nomination for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, he didn't let it show on the red carpet at least. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were as adorable on the red carpet as they were, on Koffee With Karan. Kriti Sanon brought her model's game to bear on her red carpet appearance. And may we say, she effortlessly rocked?

It was a family affair for Shatrughan Sinha and Subhash Ghai.

