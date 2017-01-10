Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal join BJP; will play vital role in pre-poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh

News reports on Tuesday, 10 January 2017, have stated that Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Arjun Rampal have joined the Bharatiya Janata party.

ABP News said that Shroff and Rampal will play a crucial role in campaigning in Uttar Pradesh in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Arjun Rampal and Jackie Shroff likely to join BJP, to campaign for UP pollshttps://t.co/xmuoUR4Yjt pic.twitter.com/rdoSgXM0nO — ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 10, 2017

Shroff and Rampal are expected to head to Delhi to the BJP headquarters ad meet with the party's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Music composer duo Sajid-Wajid had also recently joined the BJP.

Several Indian states — including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Goa and Himachal Pradesh — head into Assemble elections over February and March this year.