Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka Chopra dazzles on the red carpet, Deepika Padukone makes a cameo

Priyanka Chopra made a glittering statement at the Golden Globe Awards when she walked the red carpet in a custom-made Ralph Lauren golden gown — leaving her Baywatch co-stars stunned.

After making impressive appearances at the Oscars and Emmys last year, Priyanka opted for a plunging full-length sequinned gown — which has been described as 'one-of-a-kind hand-embroidered evening dress' by the official Twitter handle of the designer brand.

Actress Sofia Vergara shared an image on her Instagram posing with Priyanka on the red carpet.

In a candid confession to IANS before the 74th edition of the award gala, Priyanka had said that she likes to have a "lot of fun on red carpet as I meet people with whom I work. It's fun time for me."

And she did have fun with her look as she added a dash of colour to her golden look with a touch of maroon-hued lipstick. She completed her look with a ring and a statement necklace.

Bollywood's 'desi girl' made her debut appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, which recognise excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign, to present the award for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama. She was joined by Hollywood actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

She gave away the trophy to Hollywood actor Billy Bob Thornton for his role of Billy MacBride in popular legal drama web TV series Goliath.

Backstage, Priyanka shared an image on Twitter of her with vartan Hollywood actress Meryl Streep.

The Oscar-winning actress had called the US President-elect a bully who humiliates others during her speech after being receiving the the Cecil B DeMille Award. This promoted Donald Trump to describe her as "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" and "a Hillary (Clinton) lover".

Impressed by her look, Hollywood actors Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson praised her, describing her as beautiful and stunning.

"Bad is an understatement. Why I love her! Stunning tonight. Being 'Baywatch' Golden Globes," Johnson tweeted.

Priyanka thanked the actor and said that he was missed at the award gala.

"Congrats Priyanka! Teams killin it tonight! You look beautiful! 'Baywatch' babe," Efron tweeted.

In response to Efron, the former Miss World tweeted: "Thank you Zac Efron...Representing! Missed you tonight."

Many designers and celebrities back home complain that most Indian celebrities opt for international labels during their red carpet appearances. Does Priyanka feel such comments are justified?

"I think the people wear the clothes that work for an event. I have worn Indian designers internationally, and vice versa. There is no harm in it as clothes are clothes. People should wear what they feel like wearing," Priyanka said.

Priyanka found global popularity with American TV show Quantico. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch soon.

But Priyanka was not the only Bollywood star who dazzled the Golden globes. Deepika Padukone, who is set to star in the upcoming xXx movie alongside Vin Diesel, made a surprise entry at the event.

Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani shared Deepika’s pictures.

With inputs from agencies