Golden Globes 2017: From La La Land to The Crown, the complete list of winners

Whimsical modern-day musical La La Land pirouetted its way into major Oscars contention Monday as it swept the board at the Golden Globes, the glitziest party of the showbiz year.

Damien Chazelle's nostalgic tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals picked up all seven of the statuettes for which it was nominated — giving the film momentum as it launches its campaign for next month's Academy Awards.

Kenneth Lonergan's unflinching Manchester by the Sea earned a Globe for Casey Affleck as best actor in a drama, but the film lost out to Barry Jenkins's coming-of-age movie Moonlight for best drama.

On the television side, FX true crime anthology The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story took home prizes for best limited series or TV movie, and best actress for Sarah Paulson for her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark.

But AMC crime drama The Night Manager swept up three acting prizes, for Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.

Netflix newcomer The Crown, a saga about Britain's royal family, picked up statuettes for best drama series and best actress for Claire Foy.

Here are the winners in key categories for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Monday:

Film:

Best film, drama: Moonlight

Best film, musical or comedy: La La Land

Best actor, drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best actor, musical or comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best actress, musical or comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Best director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best screenplay: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best original score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best original song: City of Stars from La La Land

Best foreign language film: Elle (France)

Best animated feature: Zootopia

Television:

Best drama series: The Crown (Netflix)

Best drama actor: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best drama actress: Claire Foy, The Crown

Best musical or comedy series: Atlanta (FX)

Best musical or comedy actor: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best musical or comedy actress: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best limited series or TV movie: The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Sarah Paulson, The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best limited series or TV movie supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best limited series or TV movie supporting actress: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager