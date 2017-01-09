Golden Globes 2017: From La La Land to The Crown, the complete list of winners

Whimsical modern-day musical La La Land pirouetted its way into major Oscars contention Monday as it swept the board at the Golden Globes, the glitziest party of the showbiz year.
Damien Chazelle's nostalgic tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals picked up all seven of the statuettes for which it was nominated — giving the film momentum as it launches its campaign for next month's Academy Awards.
Kenneth Lonergan's unflinching Manchester by the Sea earned a Globe for Casey Affleck as best actor in a drama, but the film lost out to Barry Jenkins's coming-of-age movie Moonlight for best drama.
On the television side, FX true crime anthology The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story took home prizes for best limited series or TV movie, and best actress for Sarah Paulson for her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark.
But AMC crime drama The Night Manager swept up three acting prizes, for Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.
Netflix newcomer The Crown, a saga about Britain's royal family, picked up statuettes for best drama series and best actress for Claire Foy.
Here are the winners in key categories for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Monday:
Film:
Best film, drama: Moonlight
Best film, musical or comedy: La La Land
Best actor, drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best actor, musical or comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best actress, musical or comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land
Best supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, Fences
Best director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best screenplay: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best original score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Best original song: City of Stars from La La Land
Best foreign language film: Elle (France)
Best animated feature: Zootopia
Television:
Best drama series: The Crown (Netflix)
Best drama actor: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best drama actress: Claire Foy, The Crown
Best musical or comedy series: Atlanta (FX)
Best musical or comedy actor: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best musical or comedy actress: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best limited series or TV movie: The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Best limited series or TV movie actor: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best limited series or TV movie actress: Sarah Paulson, The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Best limited series or TV movie supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Best limited series or TV movie supporting actress: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager