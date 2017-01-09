Golden Globes 2017: Does Priyanka Chopra's red carpet look get a yay or nay?

She's rarely had a fashion misstep ever since she gained international stardom with Quantico, but Priyanka Chopra's red carpet look for the 74th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, had most style pundits divided.

Priyanka chose a gold Ralph Lauren gown with a deep neck and long sleeves, teaming it with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a bold red lip colour. She wore her hair straight, sweeping over her shoulders. And if she glittered, well that was because the sequins on her dress apparently took over 1,600 hours to sew!

While Indian news outlets waxed eloquent over Priyanka's "dipped in gold" look, Western media was less flattering. In fact, Priyanka was included on E! Online's 'Worst Dressed at the Globes' list, with their style critic stating, "...her dress left much to be desired in its fit and styling of the sequins".

Priyanka presented an award along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at the Globes. Take a look at these videos and red carpet photos from Priyanka's night at the Golden Globe ceremony. What do you think of Priyanka's look?

Later, she's presenting an award but first @priyankachopra is catching up with us on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/t2e7RxwXKA — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

The beautiful @priyankachopra makes her entrance on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet tonight! pic.twitter.com/KI8NeOTNNo — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017