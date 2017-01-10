Golden Globe Awards 2017: Priyanka Chopra to Maisie Williams, best and worst of red carpet style

The 74th Golden Globes red carpet provided a veritable smorgasbord of celebrity style for fashion pundits to analyse and pronounce judgment over. While bright yellow and muted pink proved to be the colour du jour, there were also plenty of acolytes for the 'shimmery' look. Among the latter was Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico star wore this Ralph Lauren gown (teamed with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and deep red lip colour) to mixed reactions — some felt the actress could have chosen a better fitting outfit while others felt she simply dazzled. Photo: Reuters
Emily Ratajkowski opted for a Reem Acra gown that made her look like a sunbeam on the red carpet. While a 'wardrobe malfunction' she suffered in the super-slinky outfot was what made news later, the actress was spot-on in her choice of colour. Later, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Deepika Padukone would also make their individual appearances in bright yellow. Photo: Reuters
It was Elie Saab all the way for Jessica Biel, whose daringly cut gown drew a lot of attention. Biel accessorised her look perfectly — with husband Justin Timberlake, perfectly turned out in a tux, on her arm. Photo: Reuters
Trust Sofia Vergara to shine on the red carpet. A Zuhair Murad gown that lovingly hugged every voluptuous curve of the 'Modern Family' star was definitely among the better looks at the Globes. Photo: Reuters
Kristen Bell and Felicity Jones were a study in contrasts in their choice of outfit. Bell's Jenny Packham gown was bold and modern; Jones' Gucci was a conservative, fairy-princess style affair. Unfortunately, Jones made it to the 'worst dressed' lists as those-in-the-know deemed her pink number more five-year-old birthday party appropriate than sophisticated red carpet look. Photo: Reuters
As Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones', Maisie Williams spends most of her time in drab rags. But when she steps out on the red carpet, she's the complete anti-thesis of her tomboyish onscreen character. In a demure, bright yellow Ong-Oaj Pairam gown, Maisie turned heads channeling old Hollywood glamour. Photo: Reuters
This white ballgown from designer Vera Wang's bridal line was supposed to be a throwback to the Vivienne Westwood dress her character Carrie Bradshaw wore in 'Sex And The City'. But Sarah Jessica Parker's Golden Globes outfit put us in mind of another Carrie — Carrie Fisher. Something about this look — despite its flounciness — had Princess Leia written all over it. Photo: Reuters
Actress/singer Janelle Monae is known always to dress in either black or white. For the Golden Globes, however, she decided to have a little fun with her look — and this custom Armani gown was the result. The tulle overlay was pulled out from an older collection and draped over this fitted black bodice and white high-low hemmed skirt. Photo: Reuters
'Transparent' actress Amy Landecker got the 'red carpet posture experts' (yes, there indeed is such a thing) all worked up with her less-than-perfect pose. As for the nude lace gown, that at least passed muster. Photo: Reuters