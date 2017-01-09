Golden Globe Awards 2017: Hollywood vs Donald Trump at film, television gala

Veteran actress Meryl Streep, who received the Cecil B DeMille Award at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards held on 8 January, took her time on stage to slam President-elect Donald Trump in a moving acceptance speech, pointing out that Hollywood was made up of outsiders.

Streep began her speech by saying that she had "lost her voice" and "mind sometimes earlier this year" so she would like to read from a written speech. She echoed Hugh Laurie's comment about how the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is part of "the most vilified segments in American society right now", Streep said the association was made of — Hollywood, foreigners and the press. "But who are we and what is Hollywood, anyway? It is just a place with a bunch of people from other places," Streep said, adding she was raised in New Jersey while Sarah Paulson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, Viola Davis, Dev Patel and Ryan Reynolds were all born in different places.

"Where are their birth certificates? Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you'll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts," she said. The multiple award-winning actress, who is one of the most respected names in Hollywood, said the "performance" that stood out this year did not belong to an actor but to Trump when he publicly mocked a disabled reporter.

"There was nothing good about it, but it did its job. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can't get it out my head because it wasn't in a movie, it was in real life. That instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone's life because it gives permission for others to do the same," Streep cautioned.

"Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose." The actress urged the press to stand up to Trump. "We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call them on the carpet for every outrage ... We're going to need them going forward and they're going to need us to safeguard the truth," she said of journalists.

And Streep was not the only one who took potshots at Donald Trump at the Golden Globes.

Hugh Laurie who won the best supporting actor for his role in The Night Manager joked that this was going to be the "last ever Golden Globes" and he was grateful to win it. He added: "I don’t mean to be gloomy, it’s just that it has the words ‘Hollywood,’ ‘Foreign,’ and ‘Press’ in the title...I also think to some Republicans, even the word ‘association’ is sketchy."

Jimmy Fallon, the host of this year's awards said: "One of the few places left where America still honours the popular vote." Fallon, then, noting that Game of Thrones was among this year's nominated series, he said some fans had wondered how that show would have unfolded had the childish, villainous King Joffrey survived, and not died, a while back. "Well, in 12 days," Fallon cracked, "we're gonna find out."

with inputs from PTI and AP