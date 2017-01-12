Gautami Tadimalla returns to Malayalam films after 16 years, with Vishwasapoorvam Mansoor

Tamil actor Gautami Tadimalla, who was last seen in Chandra Shekhar Yeleti's Malayalam film Vismayam, the dubbed version of the Telugu film Manamantha, is all set to do an original Malayalam film after a long span of 16 years.

Gautami's last Malayalam film was back in 2003, KR Ramdas' Varum Varunnu Vannu. Now, The Times of India reports that she will be seen in another Malayalam film this year in PT Kunju Muhammad's Vishwasapoorvam Mansoor. She will play the role of a 'modern mother' to the character essayed by Roshan Mathew.

The same report quotes Muhammad as saying, "Her character's name is Maliyekkal Fathibi aka Fathima Beevi. She is a broadminded woman, who resides in Thalassery with her son. Their world is confined to each other, till a mother and daughter make an unexpected entry into their lives."

Asianet Newsable reports that the film also stars Pragya Martin, Shweta Menon, Leona Lishoy, Renji Panicker, Sajitha Madhathil and Santhosh Keezhattoor. It will go on floors next month and will be shot at locations in both Thalassery and Mumbai.

Gautami made her Malayalam debut back in 1999 with Sibi Malayil's musical thriller His Highness Abdullah. Since then, she has starred in over a dozen Malayalam films. Besides Malayalam, she also has several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films to her credit.

She was loved by the Malayalam cine goers last year in Vismayam. However, that was only the dubbed version of her Tamil film, Manamantha. Now that the 48-year old actor will be seen in a strong supporting role in Vishwasapoorvam Mansoor, her Malayalam fans cannot wait but look forward to the film eagerly.

Gautami was also in news last year for her emotional blog post in which she confirmed that she has parted ways with fellow actor Kamal Haasan after a relationship of 13 long years.