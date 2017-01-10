Filmfare Awards 2017: Udta Punjab dominates nominations, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sultan follow closely

With the recently aired Stardust Awards in India and the Golden Globe Awards on the other side, the award season is at its peak.

Back home, the Hindi film industry is gearing up for the grandest night of em all - the 62nd Filmfare Awards.

It was earlier announced that Shah Rukh Khan will host the award show and that a new category of Best Short Film will be introduced this year. Now, Filmfare has announced the nomination lists for 10 of its multiple categories. The three Khans - Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir are all set to compete for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) Filmfare Award for the first time in 19 years.

The nominations are almost identical in the Best Film and Best Director categories - Nitesh Tiwari's wrestling biopic Dangal, which is now the highest grossing Hindi film ever, Shakun Batra's coming-of-age family drama Kapoor & Sons, Ram Madhvani's thriller biopic Neerja, Aniruddha Roy Choudhary's courtroom drama Pink, Ali Abbas Zafar's sports drama Sultan and Abhishek Chaubey's dark comedy Udta Punjab.

Speaking of Udta Punjab, the controversial film has made it to all the 10 categories barring the Best Playback Singer (Male). Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been nominated in the Best Actor (Male), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) categories respectively. On the musical front, Udta Punjab has not only been nominated for the Best Music Album category but also Kanika Kapoor and Late Shiv Kumar Batalvi have been nominated for the songs Da Da Dasse and Ikk Kudi in the Best Playback Singer (Female) and Best Lyrics categories respectively.

Following closely is Sultan with seven nominations. While Salman has been nominated in the Best Actor category, it is the only film which has been nominated in all the music categories - Vishal-Shekhar for the album, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Neha Bhasin for their respective versions of Jag Ghoomeya and Irshad Kamil for penning down the words of the same song.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil ties with Sultan with nominations in seven categories. With Karan Johar nominated in the Best Director category and Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma nominated in the lead role categories respectively, Pritam finds himself nominated for the Best Music Album. Similarly, Jonita Gandhi has been nominated in the Best Playback Singer (Female) category for crooning The Breakup Song. The romantic drama dominates the Best Playback Singe (Male) list with three nominations - Arijit Singh for Channa Mereya and the title track and Amit Mishra for the energetic number Bulleya.

Similarly, Kapoor & Sons dominates the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) category as Fawad Khan, Rajat Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor bag a nomination each. Also, another integral part of the ensemble, senior actor Rathna Pathak Shah has been nominated in the female category.

Also, the dark horse in the race is Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's romantic epic Mirzya which bags three nominations - one in the Best Music Album to Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and two to veteran lyricist Gulzar for penning down the title song and the much-appreciated Aaye Re Hitchki.

The full nomination lists of the 10 categories are as follows: