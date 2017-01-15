Jio Filmfare Awards 2017: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dangal win top honours

The 2017 Filmfare Awards was the night when all the stars descended on the red carpet. However, a few stars shone brighter as Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role respectively. The ceremony was held on January 14 in Worli, Mumbai, reports Times of India. Aamir Khan bagged the Best Actor Award for his performance in Dangal, while Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Udta Punjab.

History was made at the Filmfare Awards this year since all the three Khans competed for the Best Actor category after a long span of 19 years. Unlike last time, it was Aamir who gained the upper hand with his Dangal act over Shah Rukh Khan, who was nominated for Maneesh Sharma's Fan, and Salman, who was nominated for Ali Abbas Zafar's Sultan.

Aamir, however, was unavailable to receive his award, either for the Best Actor or for the Best Film as his production Dangal was grabbed the most coveted prize. Also, Aamir's Dil Chahta Hai co-star Preity Zinta presented the Best Director award to Nitesh Tiwari for Dangal. While this was Tiwari's first black lady, it was only the second time Aamir won the top honour in his near three decade career, after Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Lagaan in 2002.

Amidst a fierce competition between Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, the former managed to win her first Best Actress in a Leading Role award for her role of a Hariyanavi migrant in Abhishek Kapoor's Udta Punjab. An emotional Bhatt thanked her co-star Shahid Kapoor who had passed on the script to her for her opinion on whether Shahid should do the film or not. Bhatt confessed that she got so engrossed in the narrative that she asked if she could play the female lead. She also stated that it was an honour for her to receive the award from yesteryear actor Sridevi, who presented the award with husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

This was her second black lady as her last was for Imtiaz Ali's Highway two years ago when she was adjudged as the Critics' Choice Best Actress. This year, Sonam won in the same category for playing the titular character in Ram Madhvani's Neerja. This was her first Filmfare award after her fifth nomination since her debut.

Shahid consulting Bhatt on signing Udta Punjab paid rich dividends not only for her but also for him as he was adjudged as the Critics' Choice Best Actor. This was his third black lady after Best Male Debut for Ken Ghosh's Ishq Vishk in 2002 and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider in 2015. Shahid tied the Critics' Choice award with Manoj Bajpayee who won the same for playing a gay professor in Hansal Mehta's Aligarh. This was Bajpayee's second award in the same category 17 years after he won his first for E Nivas' Shool in 2000.

Bajpayee was one of the few two-time winners this year as he also won the Best Actor in the newly introduced Short Film category for Tandav. Among the other awards in the new category of Short Film introduced this year, Tisca Chopra's Chutney won the top honours in Best Short Film (Fiction) and Best Actress in Short Film. The popular choice of Best Short Film went to Khamakha and the Best Short Film (Non-Fiction) was bagged by Matitali Kusti.

Among other special moments, the Promising Newcomers of last year, Sooraj Pancholi and Kriti Sanon, presented the Most Promising Debut awards to Diljit Dosanjh, for playing a cop in Udta Punjab, and Ritika Singh, for playing an aggressive boxer in Sudha K Prasad's Saala Khadoos. With moist eyes, Singh expressed her disbelief after winning the award, reminding the audience that she is not even an actor by profession but a wrestler.

The Lifetime Achievement Award this year was bestowed upon veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha who claimed that though the award came in late, he is happy to receive the award at last. His daughter Sonakshi Sinha presented him with the award. In his acceptance speech, Shatrughan made it a point to salute the Dostana he shares with his long-time friend and contemporary Amitabh Bachchan.

Neerja and Shakun Batra's Kapoor and Sons won five awards each, the maximum of the night, as they even dominated the technical categories. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the awards night and just wooed the audience when he opened the night by shaking a leg on 'Zaalima', the song from his upcoming crime drama, Rahul Dholakia's Raees, which is slated to release on 25 January. He also welcomed contemporary Salman to the show and congratulated the recently turned proud parents of Misha and Taimur, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor respectively.

The full list of awards and honours is as follows:

Best Actor (Male): Aamir Khan for Dangal

Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab

Best Film: Dangal

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari for Dangal

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film: Neerja

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Male): Shahid Kapoor for Udta Punjab and Manoj Bajpayee for Aligarh

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female): Sonam Kapoor for Neerja

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Manoj Bajpayee for Taandav

Best Short Film People's Choice: Khamakha

Best Short Film (Fiction): Chutney

Best Short Film (Non-fiction): Matitali Kusti

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Tisca Chopra for Chutney

Best Debut Director: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for Nil Battey Sannata

Best Male Debut: Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab

Best Female Debut: Ritika Singh for Saala Khadoos

Best Dialogue: Ritesh Shah for Pink

Best Screenplay: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

Best Story: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Rishi Kapoor for Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi for Neerja

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award: Shatrughan Sinha

Best Music Album: Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Channa Mereya' from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for 'Ae dil hai mushkil' from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin for 'Jag Ghoomeya' from Sultan

Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent: Amit Mishra for 'Bulleya' from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Visual Effects: Red Chillies for Fan

Best Editing: Monisha Baldawa for Neerja

Best Costume: Payal Saluja for Udta Punjab.