Deepika Padukone to follow Priyanka Chopra's turn on The Ellen DeGeneres Show?

If Priyanka Chopra is currently the darling of the Hollywood press, then Deepika Padukone is making her way onto the international stage as well.

At the just-concluded 74th Golden Globes, if Priyanka glittered in her gold Ralph Lauren on the red carpet, then Deepika put in a sunny appearance at the after-party in a bright yellow — wait for it — Ralph Lauren.

Deepika is currently on a promotional tour of her debut Hollywood film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage with her co-star Vin Diesel, so the Globes after-party is but one pit-stop on the trail.

Up next — reportedly — is an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The episode will be aired on 28 January, says an article in News18.

Deepika will be following Priyanka in this as well, as the Quantico actress was a much-talked-about guest on Ellen's show in October last year. Back then, Ellen had made Priyanka down a shot of tequila as a welcome gesture. What does she have in store for Deepika?

xXx: Return Of the Xander Cage features Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose along with Deepika and Vin Diesel. The film, which will be releasing in India a week before its scheduled world-wide release this month.

Priyanka's first Hollywood film, Baywatch, will be in theatres in May this year.