Deepika Padukone on xXx: Return of Xander Cage: 'Working with Vin Diesel was my destiny'

Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel, who arrived in Mumbai for the world premiere of his upcoming film xXx: Return of Xander Cage that also features Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone, said that his film is a celebration of global harmony.

After arriving in India to a traditional 'band-baaja' welcome that overwhelmed the actor, Vin addressed the Indian media at the Astor Ballroom of St Regis, Palladium in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Recalling a childhood memory, he said: "It was a dream of a little boy to visit India, and all these years, I waited for an opportunity to come here. I would like to thank this queen here, this angel (indicating Deepika) who brought such a blessing in my life and made my dream come true," as he planted a kiss on Deepika's cheek.

Apparently, it was Deepika's idea to do a premier of the film here and Vin came here to keep his promise.

The evening was hosted by Mansi Scott and addressed by Sudhanshu Vats, the Group CEO of Viacom 18 followed by Ajit Andhare, the Chief Operating Officer of Viacom 18 who expressed their joy and pride at the occasion before Vin, Deepika and Director D.J. Caruso made their electrifying entry.

Vin, who had donned a beautiful black sherwani, was looking absolutely dashing alongside Deepika who dressed in golden Indian attire.

On the occasion, Deepika said: "Working with Vin was in my destiny. We have known each other for few years now and I loved working with him, it was an amazing experience. I would like to thank DJ Caruso and the xXx franchise to revive it with this film and have a faith on me to offer me the role of Serena."

Asked about what made them choose Deepika for the role, Vin said: "We were looking for the combination of beauty grace and physical strength to do all the action sequences. She is capable to do both with equal ease. Moreover, we share a chemistry that shows on screen. So she is the perfect one."

"To be a part of the magic that is made on-screen is a blessing of my life," said Vin about Deepika, who is making her Hollywood debut with this film.

"There is no one like Deepika. Though her origin is Indian, she is the queen of the whole world. I saw her in Bajirao Mastani and she was mind-blowing," said Vin, heaping praise on his co-star.

"Being in this city (Mumbai) is like a dream comes true. I wanted to work with Deepika from a long time. I met her years ago. She requested me about doing the premiere in her country. So the fact is we are here to keep her promise," he added.

"The love between two characters, me and Deepika in the film is the evidence of multi-culture global harmony we talk about," said The Fast and Furious star.

The movie is the third instalment of the xXX series after the 2002 film xXx and the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union. It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

Deepika Padukone said that she is very proud to present her country to the world through the film and that her character is the representation of modern woman.

"I feel so proud as an Indian to be representing our country India on the global stage. I also believe that female characters in a film like this have its due. You will get to see when you watch the film," sad Deepika.

She plays the character of Serena Unger and shares steaming on screen chemistry with Vin Diesel. The actress who met Vin five years ago during an audition of another film that didn't worked out at the last minute, also shared her first memory of meeting Vin.

"I was so focused on the audition because I wanted that role. However, when he walked in and we started feeling chemistry between us, the nervousness went out of the window."

"During the shooting we bonded over things and now I know he is one of the special people of my life. I can always call him up and share things, and he will be there for me not just professionally but as a wonderful warm human being," she said.

After the huge success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, this is a highly ambitious project for Deepika, who is currently busy shooting for Padmavati alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

XxX: Return of Xander Cage is releasing on Friday in India, and on 20 January in the US.