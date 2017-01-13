David Guetta's Mumbai concert also cancelled: Police say no permission sought by organisers

A day after David Guetta's concert in Bengaluru got cancelled, reportedly due to security issues, the concert in Mumbai which was scheduled to take place on 13 January has been cancelled as well, owing to a similar reason.

As per television reports, the Mumbai police have claimed that Sunburn, the organisers of the long-awaited concert, have not complied with all the legal formalities. The police claim that the organisers had not sought permission from them for the concert on the given date.

Sunburn had cited security issues as the reason behind the cancellation of the Bengaluru concert, stating that they 'tried their best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances." The New Year's eve Bengaluru molestation case was suspected to be the instigator behind this sudden chain of events.

Later, the police issued their side of the story as the SP for Bengaluru Rural said they only wanted the organisers to hold the concert on some other date and that there was no law and order issue.

According to the latest TV reports, the Bengaluru police have stated that they will prosecute Sunburn for cancelling the Bengaluru concert as they suspect anomalies in the process. Moments later, the news of the Mumbai concert getting cancelled came in, further adding fuel to the fire.

The four city tour called #Guetta4Good had been organised for a charitable cause, in association with Sunburn. All the funds raised from the performance (via the sale of donor passes) were to be donated to the NGO Magic Bus which works for underprivileged children.

Given how the tour has progressed so far, there is now a large dark cloud cast over the concerts in the rest of the two cities — Hyderabad on 14 January and New Delhi on 15 January.