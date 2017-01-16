Dangal actress Zaira Wasim issues apology after being trolled for meeting J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim has issued a public apology via her Facebook account, after her meeting with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti triggered a backlash.

Wasim, who played the young Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan had met with Mufti on Saturday, 14 January 2017, after the latter praised her performance in Dangal. However, the 16-year-old Kashmiri actress was trolled on social media when photos from the meeting emerged.

Wasim took to Facebook on Monday, 16 January, to apologise for hurting the sentiments of fellow Kashmiris.

In her note, she wrote:

"I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met. I want to apologise to all those people who I've unintentionally hurt and want them to know that I understand their sentiments, especially considering what has happened (in Kashmir) over the past six months."

Wasim added, "(However) I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control. I hope people still remember that I'm a just a 16-year-old girl and treat me accordingly. I'm sorry for what I did, but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me."

Wasim also addressed how she was being held up as a role model for Kashmiris, and being upbraided for meeting with Mufti. "I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my foot steps or even consider me a role model. I'm not proud of what I'm doing and I want everyone, especially the youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history."

Wasim later deleted her post and put up another another, asking that her apology not be blown out of proportion, reported The Indian Express.

“Regarding my last post, I have no idea why this has become such a big issue. I just wanted to make sure that I did not hurt anyone’s feelings and all of a sudden it has turned into national news. Again and again, I am telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone. This was post was not meant against anyone, just wanted to make sure that people were not hurt by what I was doing. From media to everyone else, please don’t blow this out of proportion. Neither was I forced (to apologise) nor am I against anyone. Hopefully this post just stops this once and for all,” Wasim wrote in her second post — before deleting that as well.

Kashmir has been in a state of unrest ever since popular militant commander Burhan Wani was shot dead by Indian forces. His death sparked anti-India protests in the Valley, leading to a curfew being imposed in the state.