Colors Sansui Stardust Awards 2017: The 5 best moments from Bollywood's big night

Awards season has kicked off in earnest for the Hindi film industry and among the glitziest events is the Colors Sansui Stardust Awards. While the actual event took place on 19 December, the proceedings were finally telecast on Sunday night — 8 January 2017.

And what a night it was. With the biggest stars coming together, power packed performances and candid moments galore, the Stardust Awards made for great weekend viewing.

In case you missed it, here's a quick lowdown on the best moments from the ceremony:

1. Iulia Vantur makes her debut

For ever so long now, all we've seen of Ms Vantur is as some form of permanent shadow of the Khan family. So it was nice to see her finally emerge into the spotlight. Iulia appeared in stage twice during the Stardust Awards, and got plenty of attention both times. The first was when she performed numbers from her new music album with Himesh Reshammiya (Iulia had previewed her performance telecast with an Instagram post that gave away her excitement) and later, when she came on stage with Shah Rukh Khan to present a Best Director prize to filmmaker Karan Johar. Iulia wore a figure-hugging siren red gown and seemed super confident as she walked onto the stage holding hands with SRK. The lady got her look spot on, we must say. Now how about another as-prominent appearance?

2. Host Manish Paul's antics

Manish Paul is now something of a seasoned anchor when it comes to events like these. And on Stardust night, he outdid himself. Whether it was his respectful romancing of Rekha (who received the Lifetime Achievement Awards) or his banter with Farah Khan (who presented one of the segments of the ceremony), Manish earned brownie points from the celebrity audience for his deft humour and handling of the proceedings. Here's a video clip from the night:

3. The Abhishek-Aishwarya hug; and Rishi-Neetu Kapor on stage

When Aishwarya Rai came on stage to pick up her trophy for Sarbjit, everyone let out a collective sigh as she dropped to her feet — flowing ballgown and all — and touched her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan's feet on stage. Bachchan Sr himself had won the Best Actor prize for Pink, so it was quite he proud family moment. As if that wasn't enough, Abhishek Bachchan happened to be one of the presenters for the night, and Aishwarya drew him close for a joyous hug — earning some wholehearted applause from Karan Johar, who was seated in the audience and looking on with much approval.

There was another sweet family moment on stage when Neetu Kapoor presented Rishi Kapoor his Best Supporting Actor trophy for Kapoor & Sons. As his parents traded affectionate kisses on stage, Ranbir Kapoor stood behind them and looked on, making it the perfect 'Kodak moment'.

4. Performances by Parineeti Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez

Without a doubt, the performance that got talked about most was Parineeti Chopra's tribute to big sis Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka was being given a special Global Icon honour and Parineeti danced to a medley of her hit numbers. From 'Marjaawan' (Fashion) to 'Desi Girl' (Dostana) and 'Pingaa' (Bajirao Mastani), Parineeti replicated Priyanka's best moves, and brought the house down.

Other high-octane performances for the evening included Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez's acts — and of course, Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir danced to 'Bulleya', channeling his inner rockstar, and it was magic.

Get ready for the hero of many hearts to set the #SansuiColorsStardustAwards stage ablaze with his act at 7PM tonight! #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/JLGuxvEXSI — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2017

5. Shah Rukh Khan

He came, he saw, he conquered. Shah Rukh Khan was the undisputed star of the evening. Not only was he the most gracious and suave escort to Iulia Vantur on stage, he also pulled out all the stops for a performance that capped off the night. From his Happy New Year hit 'Main Lovely Ho Gayi Yaar' to Ra.One's 'Chammak Challo', SRK went through a whole host of his hits, and several costume changes, without losing a beat — or any of his energy. As he had his celebrity A-list friends in the audience clapping along enthusiastically, it was apparent just why he's called the 'baadshah of Bollywood'. We couldn't get enough!