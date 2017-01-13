Bloody Hell: Rangoon's underwhelming new song is not Vishal Bharadwaj's best

The filmmakers have been choosing a different strategy these days while unveiling what is considered the 'voice' of the film — the first song. Not every film is pushing out its title song first. Rather they are putting their best foot forward.

For example, Aamir Khan released the extremely catchy Hanikarak Bapu as the first song of his commercial blockbuster Dangal. In fact, the title song, which is like just another sports inspirational number, was the last song to be released, just a week prior to the release of the film. Similarly, more recently, filmmaker Karan Johar chose not to unveil the title track of his production Ok Jaanu first but instead opted for the controversial Humma Song to grab some eyeballs.

As the first song of Vishal Bharadwaj's period drama Rangoon is out, we fervently hope that the music composer-cum-filmmaker has not followed suit. Because Bloody Hell might be the most underwhelming song that has come from Bharadwaj's illustrious body of work.

While the music is generic and veteran lyricist Gulzar's words seem to be trying too hard, even the otherwise powerful vocals of Sunidhi Chauhan cannot help this song raise from the ashes. Visually, Kangana Ranaut looks fresh given her military attire and Revolver Rani-like curls, she was never a dancer so her moves fail to impress. Not taking away anything from her commendable acting chops, perhaps she is not made for such song and dance sequences as her lip-syncing is just not in the right place.

Saif Ali Khan looks suave and so does Shahid Kapoor, except in the mud lovemaking-cum-wrestling visuals. He looks even better in those. It is this passionate and heated brawl between Kapoor and Ranaut in the mud that lends this song that eccentric touch of Bharadwaj.

On a positive note, we have not lost hope. Bharadwaj is known for his nonconformist taste in music. We just wish that this is not the best song of his long-awaited album.