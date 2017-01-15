Bigg Boss 10, Weekend Ka Vaar, 14 January, 2017: Nitibha Kaul gets evicted; Bani and Lopa hug it out

With just two weeks left, Bigg Boss Season 10 is now heading to the finishing line and hence all the contestants are getting more and more competitive and strategising their game. And after surviving a rough week of challenging tasks and series of fights, Salman Khan kick starts Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode by congratulating Manveer for winning ticket to finale week. Salman pulls his leg and asks him whether he had ever imagined getting so many pecks on his cheek (of his female fans) when he entered the show, and Manveer replies tongue-in-cheek that he has worked hard for hit. Talking about how Manu and Manveer fared in the mall activity, Salman tells them that they have finally attained the celebrity status and will no longer be addressed as common people hereon. Inside the house, the contestants are still talking about the big and ugly fight, and most feel that Lopa was far more vicious than Bani. Manu and Nitibha feel that it will affect Lopa’s pageant title and further harm her career and image. Manveer says that it was worse than what Swami Om did in the house.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Salman gets on to discussing Bani and Lopa’s infamous fight during the 'Call Centre' task, that brought the house down. After hearing Bani and Lopa’s side of the story, he tells them that both of them were at fault and it was completely unpardonable. He also adds that they could have handled the pressure and the situation in a better away rather than making it ugly and brash. Condemning their actions and reactions, Salman says Lopa and Bani stooped to a new low just like Swami Om. He also says that never before in the history of Bigg Boss, fight of such intensity was witnessed in the house, not even between the controversial and aggressive Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari.

Moving on to the ‘Khalnayak Kursi’, Salman asks the housemates to nominate one contestant who deserves to grace it this week. Except for Rohan, everyone takes Lopa’s name as the 'khalnayak' of the week. Rohan feels that Bani was in the wrong because the task was all about tolerance but Bani failed to show that and instead got aggressive. Supporting it with a reason, the rest of the housemates say that Lopa’s attitude towards Bani was not acceptable and she went a bit too far by making remarks about Bani’s mother. On the contrary, Salman does not agree with their decision and points out that it was Bani’s fault since she first started it by abusing and making personal remarks at Lopa and further dragged her family into it. Supporting Lopa further, he tells Bani that she indirectly called Lopa a gold-digger by asking her if she would like to marry a rich but ugly man with a huge bank balance, and that she still took pocket money from her father. Salman also pulls up Bani for getting physical with Lopa, and tells the latter that she shouldn’t have retaliated but should have just raised her hand when Bani was choking her waist. Salman feels that Lopa doesn’t deserve to be on the Khalnayak Kursi but since everybody had nominated Lopa there was no choice left.

In her defense, Lopa, who breaks down on the Khalnayak Kursi, says that she has never used her father’s money for her own happiness but has given them more as a responsible daughter. Lopa also says that since the time she has stepped inside the house, she is being targeted at every stage and it seems like she has lost all the respect that she had gained so far in her career. She is also unhappy sitting on the Khalnayak Kursi. Salman lightens the atmosphere by saying that he is called villain every month. Further, on a serious not, he clarifies to Bani that Lopa never said anything about her mother but about Bani and that he saw the episode repeatedly to understand that. “When Swami Om had remarked about your mother, I had taken his case,” Salman tells Bani. The other contestants look stunned and they tell Salman that Lopa didn’t share with them the personal remarks made by Bani that had hurt her. Salman further says that he didn’t want to get into the issue, but since two girls were involved he wanted to handle it gracefully. Later, all of them go and apologise to Lopa, and Mona is the first one to do that. Manveer, Nitibha and Manu follow Mona.

Furthermore, Salman gives Manu a piece of his mind and says that his spitefulness has become very evident in the recent past. Salman adds that while he claims that Bani engages in a lot of grapevine conversations, it is Manu who does it more often but never owns up to it. Manu defends himself by saying that if his comments are not causing any harm to others then he is not doing anything wrong. By the end of the discussion, Salman asks Bani and Lopa to bury the hatchet and hug each other. It was time for eliminations and Salman concludes the episode by evicting one contestant, and Nitibha is shown the exit door of the Bigg Boss house this weekend. After surviving 13 weeks in the game, Nitibha’s journey comes to an end closer to the finale. And with just two weeks left for the finale, the race to finale gathers momentum with viewers going live and deciding who they would want to be the winner. One of the six contestants get to know whether he or she was deserving or not. After housemates name two top contenders for this season, they select Manu for the viewers to give their decision through live polling, and 55 per cent of the voters feel that Manu deserved to be the winner with maximum votes cast from Northern and Western region. Tomorrow, on Weekend Ka Vaar, there will be ace actor, comedian and Salman's Partner Govinda along with his nephew Krushna Abhishek and stand-up comedian Bharati Singh bringing in loads of entertainment on the show.