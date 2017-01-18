Bigg Boss 10, Episode 93, 17th January 2017: Mona Lisa's wedding celebrations begin

It's Day 93 on Colors TV's Bigg Boss season 10, and unbeknownst to one of the contestants — Bhojpuri actress Mona Lisa aka Antara Biswas — there's a huge surprise in store.

Episode 93 begins in the usual way, with the contestants waking up to a song. The track playing is 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye', and since the song selection is always a hint of what's to come, the contestants are left wondering about what new twist awaits them on the reality show.

Later, Manu Punjabi has a conversation with Mona about the task in the previous episode, and opines that all the contestants should have destroyed each other's parcels and saved themselves from being nominated. Mona, however, does no agree, and says that emotions have to take precedence at times.

As the day progresses, Bigg Boss gives the housemates an opportunity to do luxury budget shopping. In the garden area, the luxury budget items are placed on a table with a plastic string attached. The housemates are asked to form a chain and pass on the luxury budget items of their choice by holding it in their mouth. While the housemates were entitled to get 10 minutes for the process, they only get six mins because of Manveer Gurjar and Lopamudra Raut’s slip-ups during the ‘Postman’ task. Apart from this, Bigg Boss also lifts the ban imposed on Manu to not use the luxury budget items. The housemates successfully pick up some of their favourite luxury budget items and feel delighted.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss calls for Mona and asks her to go inside the activity area. Mona gets anxious and a bit nervous as well, wondering what could be the reason. When Mona leaves for the activity area, the rest of the contestants start speculating as to why she was called there. Mona enters the activity area to find her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput standing there, waiting for her against a brightly lit backdrop. Mona runs towards him and greets him with a tight hug. When Mona asks him the reason for his visit, he simply goes down on his knees, takes out a ring and proposes to her. Mona seems delighted, and agrees. Vikrant further tells her that they are going to get married inside the Bigg Boss house in everybody’s presence. Mona expresses her happiness at the turn of events.

When they both step inside the house, Bigg Boss makes an official announcement that Mona and Vikrant will be married in the house and that the contestants will have to take on the responsibilities of the wedding. Amongst the contestants, Lopamudra, Rohan Mehra and Manu are asked to be the 'ladkiwale' while Bani J and Manveer are made to be the 'ladkewale'. Before the preparations begin, Vikrant while chatting with all the contestants, brings up the topic of Mona’s friendship with Manu and Manveer. He thanks both of them as there is a feeling that one of the reasons Mona lasted in the house for so long is because of Manu and Manveer’s support or else she would have been eliminated in the first week itself. Vikrant also says that many-a-times he saw Mona looking lost without Manu and Manveer around.

Further, Vikrant also tells Mona and Manu that he had to face many people and answer several questions outside because of controversies erupting inside the house, and he particularly mentions Swami Om giving Mona a back massage which looked bad. However, Mona dismisses him by saying that he was an elderly man. Vikrant then tells Mona that when she will watch the show after coming out of the house, she will realise what he meant. Complimenting Lopa, Vikrant tells her that she has a huge fan following among the male audience. Later, Manu is heard telling Manveer and Bani that Vikrant was talking without thinking, and that he doesn’t realise there were so many cameras in the house. On this, Manveer says that if they have tolerated people like Swami Om then they are well equipped to face Vikrant, too.

Meanwhile, Mona’s happiness knows no bounds. She thanks Bigg Boss for making her wedding possible. Meanwhile, the contestants start their preparations and begin the wedding rituals with a haldi ceremony. Bigg Boss provides them with all the things required for the ceremony and asks the housemates to perform the rituals. The contestants kick start the celebrations by applying haldi on Mona and Vikrant. They also apply haldi to each other and dance to the song 'Navrai Majhi'. Mona and Vikrant will get married in the episode aired on Wednesday night in the presence of housemates and their relatives and loved ones who will enter the house.